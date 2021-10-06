Amazon Great Indian Festival: OnePlus 43-inch Smart TV with Echo Dot 3rd Gen at Rs 25,999, here are details

Amazon's Great Indian Festival kicked off on October 3. There are several steep discounts and deals available across categories, including smart TVs. If you are considering purchasing a new TV, now might be the time to get the best deal.

OnePlus, the smartphone manufacturing giant has been making Smart Android TVs for a while. They offer great picture quality at an affordable. However, during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale, you can get an even better deal. The OnePlus 43 inch Y Series Full HD Smart TV is available at a discounted price of Rs. 25,999.

The OnePlus 108 cm (43 inches) Y Series Full HD LED Smart Android TV 43Y1 renders vivid imagery with a high colour range. It delivers fine picture quality with real-time optimisation of your video content. The advanced gamma engine produces unmatched visual quality to bring your experience alive. The 20W box speakers and Dolby Audio enhancement help deliver crystal clear, rich, and powerful, immersive audio. The OnePlus 108 cm (43 inches) Y Series Full HD LED Smart Android TV 43Y1 has a bezel-less design.

The Smart TV has a Full HD resolution of 1920 x 1080p and an image contrast ratio of 4000:1. It has a refresh rate of 60Hz and built-in WiFi. It has 1 GB of RAM and a wide viewing angle of 178 degrees. With the built-in Android system, you can use voice commands through Google Assistant, access a range of apps from the Play Store. You can use Google Assistant in English, Hindi, and eight other Indian languages to get information and updates on the weather, news, and much more.

The shared album feature allows you to share photographs from your phone directly to your TV with just a click, irrespective of where you are. The improved OxygenPlay comes equipped with top of the line, high-quality content for the entire family a complete home theatre experience with an exciting entertainment lineup from our premium content partners. The integrated content calendar feature lets you stay up to date with your favourite shows and latest movies, with automatic reminders.

The OnePlus TV is available in offer with Echo Dot 4th Gen. The Echo Dot has a new spherical design and improved bass performance compared to the previous generation of Echo speakers. The Alexa smart speaker can speak both English & Hindi. You can stream millions of songs in your favorite language from Amazon Prime Music, Spotify, JioSaavn, Gaana, or Apple Music. It also allows you to voice control all your smart devices and appliances.