Apple announces WWDC 2026 schedule: from Siri AI upgrades to iOS 27, here’s what’s coming

Apple has revealed dates and a detailed schedule for its 5-day annual developers event, the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2026. It is a 5-day event, which will take place from June 8 to June 12, 2026, allowing developers to “explore the tools, frameworks, and technologies” from Apple to build apps and experiences for Apple devices.

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The Cupertino-based tech giant revealed that it has invited over 1,000 developers, designers and students to experience the WWDC 2026 at Apple Park. In addition, the company plans to announce upgrades for Apple platforms, AI advancements, software experiences and developer tools.

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Apple WWDC 2026 date, schedule and how to watch online

Apple’s WWDC 2026 keynote will take place on June 8 at 10 a.m. PDT, which is 10:30 PM IST. The address will reveal “latest updates coming to Apple platforms.” This year’s WWDC tagline, “Coming bright up,” along with the glowing visual effect in Apple’s invite, is fueling speculation and anticipation around the company’s upcoming Siri and AI upgrades.

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The keynote will also be live-streamed across apple.com/in, the Apple TV app, and the Apple YouTube channel. What makes the keynote session more special is that it will be Tim Cook’s last WWDC as Apple CEO, as John Ternus will replace him on September 1. Therefore, we can also expect some special announcement as well.

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On the same day, Apple will commence the Platforms State of the Union, during which Apple will reveal new features, APIs, and technologies designed for developers. The session can also be streamed online on the Apple Developer app, website, YouTube channel, and bilibili.

During the 5-day event, Apple will conduct video sessions and guides, Group Labs, Apple Design Awards, and the Swift Student Challenge.

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WWDC 2026: What to expect

During the keynote address, Tim Cook is expected to open Apple WWDC 2026, where Apple will likely unveil its latest software updates, AI-powered features, and developer tools across the iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, and other platforms.

The major highlight of the address is expected to be the iOS 27 update, where the company could announce refinements to its Liquid Glass interface, new Apple Intelligence features, AI tools, and upgrades across apps and services for its devices.

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Apple is also expected to announce its partnership with Google and how the tech giants are collaborating to boost AI efforts. Media reports suggest that Apple may integrate the Gemini AI model into Siri, potentially bringing a more conversational, context-aware, and intelligent experience to the voice assistant. In addition, the company may also announce a dedicated Siri app for a chatbot-like experience.