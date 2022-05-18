Apple delays return to office plans due to rise in COVID-19 cases

Apple has delayed its plans to recall its employees back to office. According to reports, the iPhone 13 maker has reportedly given employees the option to shift to a work-from-home model as COVID-19 cases see a surge in the US.

Apple had asked its employees to start working from the office on a hybrid basis. Employees were expected to come to the office three days a week starting this month. However, due to the new wave of COVID-19 cases, the US tech giant will extend its phase-in period of the pilot where employees can work two days a week from the office. Apple's internal memo further states that those uncomfortable working in the office can shift to a completely remote working model.

The internal memo states that its updates are based on monitoring local info like test positivity and hospitalisation rates. Apple also wants its employees to go back to wearing a mask in common areas like meeting rooms, hallways, etc.

The new update comes days after the Apple Together employees group protested against the hybrid work plan. While the new memo does not directly respond to the requests, it certainly seems to be in line with what the employees asked for.

Former Apple employee Ian Goodwill resigned after the company asked its employees to work from the office. Goodwill cited the lack of a flexible work environment and policies as reasons for his resignation. He oversaw machine learning and artificial intelligence at Apple. A Bloomberg report stated that Goodwill has now joined Google and will be working in Alphabet's Deepmind unit.

At Apple, Goodfellow led the team of engineers working on autonomous technology. The team developed a system that gave Google Maps the ability to automatically transcribe addresses from Street View car photos.