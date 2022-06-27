Apple likely to launch iPhone 14, AirPods Pro 2, mixed-reality headset and iPads this year

Apple will reportedly launch a 'flood of new products' this fall and early next year. According to notable Apple analyst and Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, the company will launch four iPhone 14 models this year, as reported several times in the past. Apart from the new smartphone(s), the company is said to launch "several" Macs with M2 and M3 chips, "low-end and high-end" iPads, and upgraded AirPods Pro 2, Apple TV HomePod, and Apple TV. The company may also unveil its most anticipated mixed-reality headset this year, the report adds.

The launch timeline of the new Apple products remains unclear, though we can expect a mega event in September or October. A separate event or a soft launch can be expected in December, similar to how Apple announced its AirPods Max in December 2020.

Starting with the iPhone 14 series - we expect four devices this year - iPhone 14 regular, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max. The report reiterates that iPhone 14 Max would feature a 6.7-inch display, which we typically see on Pro Max models. The regular iPhone 14 phones will reportedly get the A15 Bionic chipset - the same chipset that powers the entire iPhone 13 lineup. The Pro models are said to get an improved A16 Bionic chipset, better front cameras, and 48-megapixel rear cameras. The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max may also support the always-on display feature, which features in several Android phones these days.

The report further highlights that the Pro phones are codenamed D73 and D74, while the non-Pro iPhone 14 phones carry the codenames D27 and D28. However, all new iPhones will reportedly continue to include a lightning port for charging. The iPhones next year may pack a USB-C port for charging.

The report mentions the launch of 11-inch and 12.9-inch models with M2 chips later this year. The newer iPads will also get Stage Manager, which automatically adjusts the frame on video calls. It works with Apple FaceTime and compatible apps. Gurman even expects Apple to release an iPad with a bigger display sometime in the next year or two - between 14 and 15 inches.

It also appears that Apple will launch new Mac PCs with M2 series chipsets. The report highlights the launch of:

-An M2 Mac mini.

-An M2 Pro Mac mini.

-M2 Pro and M2 Max 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros.

-MM2 Ultra and M2 Extreme Mac Pro.

Speaking of the M2, the proprietary chipset is also said to power Apple's first mixed-reality headset. The latest information contradicts an old report that claimed Apple may not launch the device this year. Its mixed-reality headset is said to be powered by the new RealityOS.

Additionally, Apple's next-gen M3 chipset is already said to be in the works and the company may unveil a 13-inch MacBook Air (code-named J513), a 15-inch MacBook Air (J515), a new iMac (J433) early next year - likely in March.

Other devices expected to launch this year include three Watch models - a low-end SE, a standard Series 8 and a rugged edition aimed at extreme sports. Apart from some software tweaks, the report claims the Watch models will get an improved S8 processor, but nothing substantial.

Similarly, a new Apple TV, codenamed J255, is reportedly in development with an A14 chip and an additional gigabyte of RAM. To recall, the 2021 edition of Apple TV includes an A12 chip and an improved remote. The HomePod is said to have major improvements with the S8 chip. It will reportedly have an updated display on top and more multi-touch functionalities. More on the audio, the latest-gen AirPods Pro earbuds are said to get an updated chip and support for higher-quality audio.