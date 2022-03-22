Apple Music, iMessage, other services restored after facing massive outage

Apple resolved a massive outage that impacted services like Apple Music, iCloud, Apple Mail, Apple TV Plus, and App Store on Monday. Several Apple users, including corporate employees, were left high and dry as Apple servers were down for a good chunk of Monday. Apple resolved the network outage after a few hours and said that the outage, which knocked some of its popular services globally, originated from a domain name system, otherwise known as DNS.

On Monday, Apple's major services, including the App Store, stopped working and the impact was felt by not only the customers but also Apple's employees. According to Bloomberg, the server issues in Apple's network stopped corporate employees from working from home, while retail staff had to switch to pen and paper to register new customers and product service-related complaints. The outage prevented important customer services, such as product repairs and swaps and item pickups, at Apple's physical stores.

Apple blamed a fault in its DNS server behind the outage on Monday. DNS failures are common and happen when a server fails to connect to an internet protocol address. Most of the time, these are caused by human errors, but Apple has not said as to what led to the failure in its DNS network. Network outage detector Downdetector reported a steep rise in the number of failures in Apple's online services on Monday. At one point in time during the outage, Apple's status page for developers was also down, although it began working after some hours during the outage.

Bloomberg reported that at least 15 Apple services were down. While the impact of the outage was widespread, Apple downplayed the situation, saying it affected "some users" in a statement to Bloomberg. In India, services such as iCloud were not functioning properly. Because of the outage, some third-party services, such as WhatsApp backup, too, stopped working for a while, according to WABetaInfo.

While network outages have become more common over the past few years, they are a rarity for Apple, which has always put the customer experience above everything else. But even Apple is bound by the anomalies of the internet. Interestingly, Apple was not the only company facing network outages on Monday. According to Downdetector, Amazon's web services (AWS) and Google, too, saw outage reports around the same time but they were not as widespread as Apple's network outage. Both Amazon and Google did not show any outage-related information on their service dashboards.

In other news, Apple launched the third generation iPhone SE earlier this month, alongside a slew of other products. The new iPhone SE 3 features 5G connectivity and Apple's most powerful yet A15 Bionic processor, but apart from these two upgrades, everything else is mostly the same. The iPhone SE 3 has the same design as the second-generation iPhone SE. Apple also launched a new iPad Air, a brand-new Mac Studio, and a Studio Display.