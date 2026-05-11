From Android 17, Gemini 4 to AI: Everything to expect at Google I/O 2026

Google’s annual flagship developer conference, the Google I/O 2026, kicks off on May 19, during which the company is expected to make major announcements across Android, artificial intelligence (AI), Android XR glasses, and more. There are anticipations around new AI-enabled features for the next generation of software across phones and wearable devices. However, the major highlight is expected to be around Android 17, and the announcement around the Gemini 4 model. Here’s what we can expect from this year’s Google I/O event.

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Google I/O 2026: What to expect?

Android 17: Google is expected to showcase the Android 17 update at the Google I/O event, bringing new features, updates, and AI-powered upgrades for smartphones. On May 12, the company may tease a few upgrades at “The Android Show: I/O,” giving an early glimpse of what the upcoming Android may look like. Media reports suggest the update may bring agentic AI features, refinements to UI, native app lock features, and more.

Gemini 4 and agent AI tools: Google is also expected to reveal its flagship AI model, the Gemini 4. The new AI model is expected to offer faster response, improved reasoning and deeper integration across Google services. We can also expect agentic capabilities and tools. Therefore, we can expect a major AI-related announcement around the Gemini model.

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Aluminium OS: In addition, Google reported to merge its Android and ChromeOS, bringing a whole new software named “Aluminium OS.” This new software is expected to bring Android capabilities to laptops and other devices while retaining the Chrome experience. However, it is unknown what kinds of products Google can introduce with Aluminium OS.

Android XR glasses: Lastly, there are also expectations about updates on Google’s Android XR Glasses project. We may also get an update on consumer availability of its smartglasses and software-related updates that Google has planned for this year.