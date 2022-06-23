Apple's AR headset in the works for years is coming soon, hints CEO Tim Cook

Apple CEO Tim Cook is teasing the future of augmented reality (AR) at the company. During an interview with China Daily recently, Cook yet again said that Apple has been working on AR-related products for the last several years. This time, Cook clearly hinted that the final AR product(s) would be released soon.

Well, this isn't the first time that Cook has said things related to the upcoming AR products. But, this is definitely the first time that Cook seemed confident about these AR products. Apple has been working on its AR products for a long time but they haven't seen the day's light in the last several years. Cook now seems confident about the upcoming AR products from the company.

The Apple CEO said that he "could not be more excited about the opportunities in the space. Sort of stay tuned and you will see what we have to offer." This clearly hinted that Apple's much-awaited AR headset could become a reality soon. Rumours suggest that Apple is working on a number of AR-related products including its mixed reality headset and an AR headset loom. Some other reports suggest that the mixed reality headset will be announced later this year or by early 2023.

While Cook hasn't revealed specific details about Apple's AR products yet, Haitong International Tech Research analyst Jeff Pu published a note seen by 9to5Mac stating that Apple's rumored AR Glasses are already in the design development stage. The analyst also said that the AR Glasses could be announced in the second half of 2024.

Alongside these AR products, Apple is currently working on its upcoming iPhones dubbed the iPhone 14 series. In the series, the Cupertino-based tech giant is tipped to unveil four models including the iPhone 14, the iPhone 14 Max, the iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max. This year, reports suggest, Apple will ditch the iPhone mini model since it impacted the sales of the iPhone SE series. Instead, the tech giant plans to launch the iPhone 14 Max, reports suggest. Apple is yet to confirm any of these details.

