BenQ launches V7050i 4K Laser TV projector in India at Rs 5.49 lakh

BenQ has announced the launch of its latest 4K UHD Laser TV projector in India at a price of Rs 5,49,000. At this price, the new laser projector by BenQ comes with a 120 inch ALR (Ambient Light Rejection) screen, HDR-PRO, CinematicColor, built-in Android TV and more.

The new ultra-short-throw projector by BenQ comes as a complete solution for cinema enthusiasts looking for a large screen premium cinema experience. For this, the V7050i comes with front channel treVolo speakers which offers true tone sound for an immersive experience. It also features design benefits such as automatic sunroof slider and motion sensor for eye protection.

The automatic sunroof slider closes automatically when the projector is not in use, thus avoiding dust build-up and exposure of the lens. The integrated Eye Protection Motion Sensor, on the other hand, turns off the light source to protect the eyers if or when someone inadvertently leans over the projector.

The V7050i features a 120-inch ALR screen that as per BenQ, employs a special zigzag structure to absorb 93 per cent of ambient light (ceiling light) and reflects back the light coming from the projector. This reflective light ensures comfortable long-term viewing experience for your eyes when compared with direct light from conventional large screen TVs.

As for the firepower, the V7050i comes with the latest generation 0.47-inch TI DMD ECD chipset with XPR technology to achieve 4K UHD (3840x2160) resolution. It also features BenQ's CinematicColor technology and 98 per cent DCI-P3 colour gamut coverage. HDR-PRO technology (HDR10 and HLG formats) in V7050i incorporates auto colour and tone mapping techniques to offer better brightness and contrast ranges.

In addition, the V7050i uses Motion estimation and compensation technology called MEMC for reducing motion blur for more fluid fast-paced videos. The V7050i also comes with Filmmaker Mode that enables it to display the movie or television show precisely as it was intended by the filmmaker for a genuine cinema experience.

The V7050i also carries Android TV within the projector and features an interface for easy and quick content exploration. The V7050i also carries Optical out/HDMI (eARC) for connecting external speakers.

The new Laser TV projector by BenQ will be available at leading home AV integrators showrooms. V7050i comes in a front fabric finish with 3 years onsite warranty on the projector and 3 years or 15,000 hours on light source & installation support.