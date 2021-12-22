Bill Gates says Omicron could be "worst part of the pandemic," tech companies are already spooked

After several experts, Bill Gates has sounded the alarm on the sharp spike in the spread of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 around the world. In a series of tweets, the tech mogul has warned that we might just be entering "the worst part of the pandemic," with a potential for "more breakthrough cases" through Omicron, in people who are vaccinated against the disease.

At least that is how Bill Gates, a billionaire also known for his insights on global disasters, starts his latest Twitter thread. He rounds it off though, on a more optimistic note, sharing that an infection wave by Omicron should last less than 3 months, simply because it spreads so rapidly. The thread, by the end, culminates into an appeal to all to be cautious against Omicron spread and take the right measures beforehand to help control it.

"The pandemic can be over in 2022," Gates writes.

That is, of course, if we take the right steps. And the steps, as per Gates, is what the entire thread is all about.

Omicron could be the worst of the pandemic

There are some alarming predictions that Gates makes in his tweets. He notes that Omicron is spreading faster than any virus in history and that it will soon be "in every country in the world." Since chances of infection from Omicron are substantially higher than what we have seen with Covid-19 till now, there is a dire importance to take it seriously.

He also highlights one major concern with Omicron - we really don't know "how sick omicron makes you." Simply because the scale of its spread will be so large, it can lead to the worst wave of infections yet, even if it is half as severe as the delta variant seen earlier this year. The pandemic will worsen then, not because of the severity of the disease, but because of the overburdened healthcare setup.

Tech majors are spooked

All the major technology companies in the US have already realised the severity of the situation. As a result, more and more of them are coming up with new measures to safeguard their staff. Examples we have seen recently include a delay in the return-to-office dates and skipping CES 2022.

Companies including Apple, Meta, and Google have already postponed their return-to-office dates. In fact, companies are now even cracking down on employees who are not yet vaccinated. Joining Google, Intel now plans to put unvaccinated employees on unpaid leave for three months. The company has reportedly asked the employees to submit their vaccination or medical reasons for not taking the vaccine against Covid-19, by January 4.

In the latest round of such measures, top technology companies like Amazon, Meta, Twitter, and T-Mobile have confirmed that they will skip the on-ground CES 2022 event and will probably just attend it virtually. The event is the biggest conference of its kind in the world of consumer electronics.

Bill Gates' advice

To make sure Omicron does not become the worst we have seen so far, Gates advises everyone through his tweets to follow the regular protocol of protection against the Covid-19 spread. This includes "wearing masks, avoiding big indoor gatherings, and getting vaccinated." Gates also mentions the best protection against the disease can be expected upon getting a booster dose.

He even appeals to all "to look out for each other, especially the most vulnerable." In the process of being cautious, Gates notes that we all might have to even skip our festivities for the time being.