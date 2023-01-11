boAt to Yulu, here is how Indian tech brands marked their presence during CES 2023

CES 2023 resumed at its full glory this year after a long hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The event was held in a hybrid mode last year and was conducted in full virtual mode in 2021. The CES (Consumer Electronics Show) is the biggest annual tech event and gives the brands a chance to show off their brilliance.

The four-day long event began on January 5 and concluded on January 8. Among tech giants such as Sony, Honda, and Acer, several Indian technology brands also made their presence felt at the event.

Here are Indian technology brands that made it to CES 2023 and a look at the products that they showcased.

1. boAt

Renowned Shark Tank judge Aman Gupta's consumer electronics brand boAt made headlines when it was announced that they'll be a part of CES this year. The brand represented India at the global event and stole the show with their range of products that were showcased. boAt has collaborated with international tech companies to develop advanced audio devices like true wireless earbuds, headphones, and neckbands. The company had also participated in CES in the year 2020 and co-founder Aman Gupta had shared a picture on Instagram at the time. "Felt nice seeing the baby boAt grow up and now showcased at CES at both Google and Amazon Booths. You guys also be Proud of boAt being the first and only Indian Brand @ Both Amazon and Google booths @ CES and also one more thing : Pls buy and recommend your friends to buy boAt," he captioned the picture back then.

2. LUCID Implants

Indian Deep Tech company LUCID Implants left visitors impressed by displaying their range of digital surgery solutions and custom-made implants. The company's director and co-founder Prashanth Ray told ANI, "Visitors were ecstatic to hear about the potential of virtual twin human anatomy experience. Surgeons and patients alike may observe, comprehend, and predict surgical procedures and outcomes - even before the patient is treated."

3. AjnaLens

India left its footprint in the virtual reality space too. AjnaLens, a startup based in Mumbai, showcased its Mixed Reality (MR) headset named the AjnaXR that aims to facilitate learning and training through visualization. Weighing merely 390 grams, the headset comes with an impressive 5K resolution and hand tracking feature. The startup was bestowed the CES Innovation Award as an honoree this year.

4. Yulu

Yulu also participated at the CES 2023 and was in the news for introducing its brand new e-bike at the event. The two-wheeler, which is suitable for short-distance mobility, has been built by Bajaj. Even though no technical details of the bike were shared, its design makes it more suitable for the Indian market. The bike will reportedly be priced at affordable rates and is targeted towards food delivery executives and e-commerce delivery agents.

