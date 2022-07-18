Chris Evans replaced his iPhone 6S with iPhone 12 Pro, now he has some problems to share

Popular Hollywood actor Chris Evans recently bid adieu to his seven-year-old iPhone 6s. Evans, during an interview with Collider, confirmed that he upgraded to the iPhone 12 Pro and not the iPhone 13 as most of us assumed. But, the actor is not very happy using the iPhone 12 Pro and he has some valid reasons behind that.

During the interview, Evans said that he misses the home button, which Apple removed completely from the iPhone X. Additionally, the actor also feels that his new iPhone 12 Pro is just too heavy.

Well, consumers who upgraded to the latest generation iPhones from really old ones, just like Evans, do have this complaint very often. This is clearly because the new iPhone models are made of glass with aluminum frames on the sides that add to the overall weight. But, these also make the overall build much more premium than ever before.

Evans clearly isn't the only one who misses the home button. Former US President Donald Trump feels the same. Trump, back in October 2019, said that the iPhone's home button is far better than the "swipe". President Trump took to Twitter, now blocked, to share his thoughts. "To Tim: The Button on the iPhone was FAR better than the Swipe!" Trump said in the tweet.

The Cupertino tech giant removed the home button with the launch of the iPhone X. Since then, the company has only introduced the home button on the iPhone SE series phones, which returned in 2020 with the launch of the iPhone SE (2020). In fact, considering the design that Apple is following right now, we may not be able to see the return of the home button ever again. So, it is better to get used to the swipes and gestures that iOS offers.

Also read: | Flipkart Big Savings Day sale on July 23 announced, offers on iPhone, smartwatches, TVs teased

Also read: | Redmi K50i India launch on July 20: Top competitors of the new smartphone under Rs 30,000

Also read: | Nothing Phone (1) pre-orders open in India once again, here's how to book it