Elon Musk now fasts for better health, joins trend that Steve Jobs and Jack Dorsey too followed

Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who had once talked about liking tasty food, now shies away from it. Musk in a tweet revealed that he has started fasting periodically to stay fit. He also revealed that he had adopted the new eating habit after his "good friend" advised him to do so. While Musk did not reveal who that good friend is, the Twitterverse was quick to conclude that the friend Musk is referring to in the app could be ex-Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey. That is because Dorsey had once talked about his eccentric eating habits that helped him stay fit.

In a series of tweets, Musk revealed that he is feeling healthier after fasting periodically. He further added that he is using the Zero fasting app to regulate his diet, which does not involve much eating. A couple of years ago, Musk at a talk show said that he likes eating tasty food but wished he could do without exercise. However, Musk has now seemed to join the league of Silicon Valley leaders who adopted strange eating habits to stay fit and healthy.

Apple co-founder Steve Jobs ate the same food for weeks

We all like to eat different meals on different days, but Apple co-founder Steve Jobs followed a very different diet plan that other people may find weird. He followed a fruitarian diet which involved eating fruits and vegetables only. According to Walter Isaacson's biography of Jobs, he ate only one type of food, such as fruits like apples and carrots, for weeks at a time. Jobs believed that his vegan diet would free him from body odour and allow him to take a bath only once a week.



Jobs biography reveals that he followed a stricter diet after reading a "Mucusless Diet Healing System," by Arnold Ehret. The book influenced Jobs to not only give up meat and proteins but also other vegan products like milk, bread and grains.

Mark Zuckerberg once ate animals that he killed

Although there isn't anything particularly peculiar about what Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg eats, he too was once known for having a wild diet.



In 2011, Zuckerberg set a personal challenge for himself to only eat animals that he had killed. The animals he killed for his diet included goats, pigs, chickens and lobsters.



"This year, my personal challenge is around being thankful for the food I have to eat. I think many people forget that a living being has to die for you to eat meat, so my goal revolves around not letting myself forget that and being thankful for what I have. This year I've basically become a vegetarian since the only meat I'm eating is from animals I've killed myself. So far, this has been a good experience. I'm eating a lot healthier foods and I've learned a lot about sustainable farming and raising animals," Zuckerberg had told Fortune Magazine in an interview.

Jack Dorsey eats only one meal on weekdays

Ex-Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, who is believed to have influenced Musk's new eating habits, recently revealed that he only eats one meal on weekdays and fasts all weekend. In an interview, he revealed that Dorsey only eats one meal a day and that primarily includes "fish, chicken, or steak with a salad, spinach, asparagus or Brussels sprouts," followed by dark chocolate.