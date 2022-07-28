Facebook parent Meta posts first ever revenue drop, warns of future shock

Facebook parent Meta posted its first-ever revenue drop in the June 2022 quarter (Q2 2022). As per its second quarter 2022 results report, the total revenue dropped by 1 per cent YoY to $28.8 billion, and the company predicts a further revenue fall in the third quarter(July to September) to roughly $26 billion. In the last quarter, the overall profit of Meta also fell 36 per cent to $6.7 billion. Reality Labs, Meta's division that is working on Mark Zuckerberg's metaverse dreams, lost nearly $2.8 billion in the quarter.

The fall in revenue is significant as Meta (erstwhile Facebook) sailed through multiple COVID-19 waves when the world was in fear of economic uncertainties. In Q2 2022, the company posted total revenue of $18.6 billion, while the total revenue in the second quarter of last year was $29 billion. The company's revenue also grew annually both in 2020 and 2021.

However, amid crumbling revenue, Meta said it managed to grow daily active users (DAU) margin by 3 per cent year-over-year basis. The DAU in June was 1.97 billion on average. It is still a good sign for the company as analysts feared a further drop since its DAU shrunk for the first time last year.

In its quarterly results report, the company says, "We expect third quarter 2022 total revenue to be in the range of $26-28.5 billion. This outlook reflects a continuation of the weak advertising demand environment we experienced throughout the second quarter, which we believe is being driven by broader macroeconomic uncertainty. We also anticipate third quarter Reality Labs revenue to be lower than second quarter revenue."

The drop in ad sales could also be due to Apple's introduction of the 'App Tracking Transparency' feature that allows iPhone users to choose whether an app can track their activity. Apps like Facebook and Instagram track these activities "for the purposes of advertising or sharing with data brokers", Apple explained.

In the last quarter of 2022, Meta may hope for a change with the appointment of Chief Financial Officer David Wehner as its first Chief Strategy Officer. The senior executive will oversee the company's strategy and corporate development. Susan Li, Meta's current Vice President of Finance, will be promoted and serve as Meta's CFO.

Meta says it has reduced hiring and overall expense growth plans this year to account for the more challenging operating environment, while "continuing to direct resources toward our company priorities".

Facebook and Instagram are both working on upgrades to rival TikTok, Meta's fiercest competition at this point. Recently, Instagram head Adam Mosseri clarified that the platforms transition from a photo-sharing app to a video app (i.e. TikTok-like experience) is inevitable.