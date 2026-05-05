Google Gemini app is getting a major redesign on Android and iOS: Here’s what’s changing

Google is reportedly working on a major redesign of its Gemini app, bringing changes to its homepage and chat experience. The aim is to make the app look more visually pleasing and modern. According to a 9To5Google report, the changes may reflect across a homepage, chat layout, animations or visuals, which may offer a more interactive interface.

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The redesigned Gemini app is expected to roll out to both Android and iOS users, but a limited number of iPhone users have already started to receive the update with the new user interface. However, it is unclear when the redesign will roll out widely or when Android users will get it.

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Redesigned Gemini app: What’s new to expect?

Some of the iOS users have started to share screenshots of the redesigned Gemini app on Reddit. One of the changes we could notice is the new pill-shaped prompt box, giving a more rounded and capsule-like design. From the right side of the input field, users can quickly access the voice input and Gemini Live features. There is also a new “plus” button that opens a menu consisting of additional features such as Photos, Camera, recent images, Files, Notebooks, and others

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The app is also expected to consist of a unified tools section where users can acces AI tools such as image generation, video creation, music tools, Canvas, Deep Research, and Guided Learning. Each tool will also include short descriptions to help users understand what it does.

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Google has also reportedly revamped the homepage greeting with “Hi [name], what’s on your mind?”, with a new background design, showcasing softly animated colour gradients to give the interface a livelier appearance.

The company has also revamped the navigation system across the Gemini app. The model picker, which is used to switch between Gemini AI models, has now been placed at the top-left corner as a dropdown menu. The account switcher has been moved to the bottom of the side navigation menu. Lastly, the app also comes with redesigned icons, which look thinner, more rounded, and cleaner-looking.