Google Maps will now show estimated toll charges for your ride in India

Google Maps will now make it simpler for users to plan their trips. The search giant has announced new features on Google Maps including the rollout of toll prices. This feature will make it easier for users to calculate the toll amount even before starting the trip. The toll-related information will be displayed with the help of local tolling authorities. So now if you're planning a trip, you can get to know how much toll you will be charged on the go and then decide whether you want to take the road laden with toll gates or take a route which does not have too many toll gates.



Google Maps will provide you with an estimated price of the toll to your destination based on factors like the cost of using a toll pass or other payment methods, the day of the week, and how much the toll is expected to cost at the specific time the user will be crossing it. Based on the total toll price,you can decide to go for the toll-free route, which Google Maps will display alongside the toll prices.

A tap on the three dots at the top right corner of the directions in Google Maps will let users select the route options and 'avoid tolls', if they wish to avoid toll routes completely. Google has said that it would roll out Toll prices that will be rolled out on Android and iOS this month for nearly 2,000 toll roads in countries including India, US, Japan and Indonesia. The feature will be rolled out to more countries soon.

Apart from that, Google has also introduced a pinned trip widget for iOS users, direct navigation from the Apple Watch, and Google Maps integration into Siri and the shortcuts app.

With the help of the new pinned trip widget, users will be able to access trips they have pinned on their Go Tab right from the iOS home screen — this would make it even simpler for them to get directions.



In addition, Apple Watch users will soon be able to get directions on Google Maps directly from their Watch. Starting in a few weeks, it will no longer be required to begin navigation from an iPhone tapping the Google Maps shortcut on their Apple Watch app will launch the navigation automatically on the Apple Watch itself. Users can also add the 'Take me home' complication to their Watch, and tap it to start navigating home on Google Maps,"Google said in a statement.



Google Maps will also integrating Siri, and the Shortcuts app into iOS spotlight. Once you've set up the shortcuts, just say "Hey Siri, get directions" or "Hey Siri, search in Google Maps" to access Google Maps' helpful information instantly. This feature is set to be available in the coming months, with enhanced Siri search functionality coming later this summer.



To get the new widget and other features, you will have to update your Google Maps to the latest version.







