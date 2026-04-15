Google’s ‘Personal Intelligence’ rolls out to Gemini app in India: what it means for users

Google is bringing the ‘Personal Intelligence’ feature to the Gemini app in India, connecting users’ Google accounts, such as Gmail and Google Photos, for a more personalised AI experience. Gemini’s Personal Intelligence was first introduced early in 2026, and is now being expanded to users in India to make its AI assistant more context-aware, useful, and deeply integrated with everyday apps.

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What does Gemini Personal Intelligence mean for users?

Personal Intelligence will be rolled out as an opt-in feature and will be disabled by default. Users will have to manually enable the feature in Gemini to connect Google apps and get a tailored experience. In terms of privacy, Google says, “Because this data already lives at Google securely, you don't have to send sensitive data elsewhere to start personalising your experience. This is a key differentiator.”

Google further noted that Gemini will not train on users’ Gmail or Photo library data, but it will train on data related to specific prompts in the Gemini app to “improve functionality”

Users will also have full control of which apps they connect to the AI, but users can choose from Gmail, Google Photos, YouTube, and Google Search to make Gemini more useful. Personal Intelligence comes with two main strengths: “reasoning across complex sources and retrieving specific details from, say, an email or photo to answer your question.”

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The feature can also do both at once, which means it connects information across text, images, and videos and gives highly personalised, context-aware answers. Gemini can retrieve booking details from Gmail with clear timelines, it can retrieve screenshots from Photos, and also suggest a restaurant based on a YouTube video.

Gemini Personal Intelligence availability

Initially, the Personal Intelligence feature in Gemini will be rolled out to Google AI Pro and AI Ultra users in India. It also plans to bring the feature to free-tier users in the coming weeks. In addition, it will work across Web, Android and iOS and with all of the models in the Gemini model picker.