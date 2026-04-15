Google brings free NEET UG mock tests to Gemini, aims to boost student prep with AI

In a move aimed at making exam preparation more accessible, Google has introduced free mock tests for NEET UG on its AI platform Gemini. The new feature allows students to simulate the real exam experience while also getting insights into their performance.

With this update, students can now take full-length NEET mock exams directly on Gemini. The tests are designed to help users identify weak areas and improve their preparation strategy over time.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Backed by education platforms

To ensure quality and relevance, Google has partnered with leading education platforms such as Physics Wallah and Careers360. The company says the mock tests closely follow the pattern and difficulty level of the actual NEET UG exam.

Part of a larger push

The addition of NEET mock tests builds on Google’s existing efforts in the education space. Gemini already offers practice exams for competitive tests like the JEE Main and the SAT, making it a growing hub for AI-powered learning tools.

How it works

Students can access the feature by simply typing a prompt such as, “I want to take a NEET mock exam” on Gemini. The platform then generates a complete question paper that mirrors the structure of the actual test.

Advertisement

Currently, the feature is available only in English.

More than just testing

Beyond taking the test, students can also use Gemini to review their answers. The AI can explain concepts step-by-step and highlight mistakes, offering a more interactive way to learn compared to traditional mock tests.

Free and widely available

Google has made the feature free for all users. Anyone with a Google account, including personal and Google Workspace users, can access the NEET mock tests through the Gemini app.

The rollout has already begun and is available under both Rapid Release and Scheduled Release domains.