How a faint heartbeat led rescuers to find lost pilot in Iran

The Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) announced the deployment of a futuristic and highly secretive system to rescue a lost American airman in southern Iran. The technology is being called “Ghost Murmur,” which comes with the ability to detect a person’s heartbeat from afar via electromagnetic signals, according to a New York Post report.

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The search started after a US F-15 was downed in southern Iran, leaving one crew member identified as “Dude 44 Bravo” stranded, and the airman stayed hidden in a deserted terrain for two days till rescued using the new system. Here’s what we know about Ghost Murmur.

What is Ghost Murmur, and how did it help rescue lost pilot

Reportedly, the stranded pilot relied on the Boeing-made Combat Survivor Evader Locator beacon system to provide the location; however, rescuers were not able to get the exact location.

The spy agency then tested the “Ghost Murmur” system to confirm where he was. Once his location was verified, US forces were able to conduct the rescue mission.

The system combines artificial intelligence (AI) and advanced sensing technology, which helps detect the electromagnetic signals of a human heartbeat. Then it uses quantum magnetometry to detect these faint signals, filter out noise from the environment, and identify a specific person.

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CIA Director John Ratcliffe at a White House briefing revealed that it was the first time the tool was used on-grounds. However, he did not provide any further details on the functionality or how it works.

The name “Ghost Murmur” reflects its functionality as the “murmur” term refers to the heartbeat rhythm, and “ghost” refers to the missing person.



In a briefing, President Donald Trump revealed that the CIA was able to locate the pilot from about 40 miles away.

“It’s like finding a needle in a haystack, finding this pilot, and the CIA was unbelievable,” Trump said. “The CIA was very responsible for finding this little speck,” he added.

“It’s like hearing a voice in a stadium, except the stadium is a thousand square miles of desert,” the New York Post quoted an unnamed source.

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“In the right conditions, if your heart is beating, we will find you,” it said.

However, the technical and operational details about the tool remain limited, with much of its functionality and deployment being kept classified due to its sensitive military applications.