Instagram launches Take a Break feature in India to help young users manage the app better

Instagram wants to make its platform a safer place for children. The Meta-owned has rolled out the "Take a Break" feature in India ahead of the Safer Internet Day 2022. The feature has been rolled out in all countries including India. As the name suggests, the Take a Break feature will ask users to take a break from Instagram and suggest that they set reminders to take more breaks from the app.

Talking about the new feature, Natasha Jog, Public Policy Manager, Instagram, Facebook India, comments, "The wellbeing of young people is important to us, and we're focused on ensuring that the time spent on Instagram is intentional and people feel good about it. With this context, we've launched 'Take a Break', to meaningfully improve the experience on Instagram for young people, parents and guardians. We aim to continue our work to create a safe and supportive environment on Instagram, so young people can use it to explore their interests, and find community."

The Take a Break feature will pop up every time users spend a lot of time on the app.The users will be asked to take a break from Instagram and suggest that they set reminders to take more breaks in the future. They will also be shown expert-backed tips to help them reflect and reset. To make sure that young people are aware of this feature, they will be shown notifications suggesting they turn these reminders on.

In India, the Take a Break will be amplified through a campaign with 'We The Young' (@wetheyoungindia), a youth focused community, called 'Break Zaroori Hai'. The campaign will last for a month and will highlight situations where young people could use this feature. 'We The Young' will work with creators, mental health experts and other stakeholders to produce multilingual content that'll emphasise the need to make informed decisions about the time spent on the platform, and inform users on ways to incorporate the 'Take A Break' feature with their social media routine.