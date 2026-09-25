Mumbai prime home prices rise 6.2% in Q2 2026, ranks 8th globally: Knight Frank

“The city’s 6.2% annual growth reflects the depth of demand at the top end of the market, where location, quality, and differentiated residential offerings continue to support values,” Baijal said. He added that prime residential assets in Mumbai remained closely linked to long-term wealth creation and limited supply.

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Bengaluru, Delhi also among top 20

Mumbai was not the only Indian market to record gains. Bengaluru ranked 12th globally, with prime residential prices increasing 4.5% annually, while New Delhi ranked 17th with a 3.9% rise. This placed all three Indian cities among the top 20 markets globally in the index.

Tokyo topped the ranking with a 50.7% annual increase in prime residential prices, followed by Manila at 14.6%. Dubai and Singapore recorded gains of 10.9% and 9.5%, respectively, while Seoul ranked seventh with a 6.4% increase.

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Mumbai and other global prime residential markets

City Global rank Annual price growth in Q2 2026 Tokyo 1 50.7% Manila 2 14.6% Dubai 3 10.9% Singapore 4 9.5% Nairobi 5 8.5% Christchurch 6 6.9% Seoul 7 6.4% Mumbai 8 6.2% Vienna 9 5.9% San Francisco 10 5.0% Bengaluru 12 4.5% New Delhi 17 3.9% London — -3.6% Beijing 46 -8.4% Source: Knight Frank Prime Global Cities Index, Q2 2026.

Global luxury housing market shows improvement

Knight Frank said global prime residential prices rose 2.6% in the 12 months to Q2 2026, compared with 2% in the previous quarter. Of the 46 cities tracked, 32 recorded annual price growth, while 15 saw declines. On a quarterly basis, 28 markets recorded price increases, 17 declined and two remained unchanged.

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However, performance remained uneven across markets. Beijing recorded the sharpest annual decline at 8.4%, followed by Toronto at 7.3% and Wellington at 5.4%. London’s prime residential prices fell 3.6% over the year.

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Liam Bailey, Knight Frank’s Global Head of Research, said the latest results indicated a modest improvement in global luxury housing conditions, while local supply, currency movements, wealth creation and interest rates would continue to shape individual markets.

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