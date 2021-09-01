Jabra launches Elite 7 Pro, Elite 7 Active, and Elite 3 earbuds in the market

Jabra has launched three new pairs of earbuds in the market- the Elite 7 Pro, Elite 7 Active and the Elite 3. The earbuds have been unveiled in different price tags. The Elite 7 Pro is the top-of-the-line model with Active Noise Cancellation, the Elite 7 Active is a toned-down version of the Elite 7 Pro, the Elite 3, on the other hand, is the cheapest TWS earbuds that Jabra has launched.

The Jabra Elite 7 Pro has been launched in the US for $199 (roughly Rs. 14,500), the Elite 7 Active, which is the cheaper version of the Elite 7 Pro is launched at $179 (roughly Rs.13,100) and the Elite 3 will be available at $79 (roughly Rs. 5,800). The Elite 7 Pro and the Elite 7 will be going on sale in the United States on October 1. The Elite 3, on the other hand, is available starting today. Jabra has not revealed whether it plans to unveil the devices in India or not.

Jabra Elite 7 Pro: Specifications

Jabra Elite 7 Pro come with Active Noise Cancellation. The earbuds also come with MultiSensor Voice technology that combines a bone conduction sensor and quad mic for enhanced call quality. It also has unique VPU sensors that use bone conduction technology to transmit your voice via vibrations in your jawbone. The Elite 7 Pro earbuds come with Alexa integration also supports Siri and Google Assistant.

The company revealed that it was designed the Elite 7 Pro after studying 62,000 unique ear scans. It is also 16 per cent smaller than the Elite 75t. As far as the battery is concerned, Jabra says that the charging case offers total battery life of 35 hours. The earbuds come with support for fast charging. In just five minutes, the earbuds can offer 1.2 hours of playtime.

Jabra Elite 7 Active: Specifications

Jabra Elite 7 Active is perfect for fitness, running and other activities. The company claims that despite being a watered-down version of Elite 7 Pro, it offers the same sound experience. It also comes with a ShakeGrip coating that provides a secure in-ear fit and liquid silicone rubber.

Jabra Elite 3: Specifications

Jabra Elite 3 is the most affordable earbuds in the entire line-up. The earbuds are equipped with 6mm drivers a four-microphone call technology.