Lava Z3 with MediaTek processor launched, here are its full specifications, price

Lava has launched the Z3 smartphone in India. The Lava Z3 is a new entry-level phone that will give you modest performance, a display with a notch, a battery that should be able to last a day, and a fingerprint scanner for added security. While there is nothing special about the specifications of Lava Z3, one thing that stands out is a guaranteed Android version update for Android 11. This means the Lava Z3 will be eligible for the Android 12 update sometime later this year.

Lava Z3 price in India

The Lava Z3 is listed at a price of Rs 7,499 on the company website. The phone comes in Striped Cyan and Striped Blue colours. It is now available to buy in India from Lava's online store, Flipkart, and Amazon.

Lava Z3 specifications

The Lava Z3 is a budget phone, which means it is good for light users. There is an octa-core MediaTek Helio A20 processor that runs the show on the Z3. Assisting it is 3GB of RAM capacity, which should be enough to play light games and multitask on the phone. You get 32GB of onboard storage on the Z3, but if you need more storage, you can add a microSD card. The phone runs Android 11 with the stock interface, with the Android 12 update promised.

The new Lava phone has two cameras on the back. There is an 8-megapixel camera and a secondary camera whose specifications are not clear. You also get an LED flashlight that you can use to click photos at night. Lava says the main cameras on the Z3 support features such as Beauty Mode, HDR Mode, Night Mode, and Portrait Mode. For selfies, there is a 5-megapixel camera on the Lava Z3.

Lava Z3's display is big at a size of 6.5-inches. It is an HD+ panel that has an aspect ratio of 20:9, a pixel density of 263 PPI, and protection by Corning Gorilla Glass 3. Even though the display seems good enough for watching shows and movies, the single speaker may not appeal to you. But there is Bluetooth and a 3.5mm headphone jack for connecting to earphones. The phone also has a fingerprint sensor on the back for added security. The phone also supports face unlock.

The 5000mAh battery inside the Lava Z3 should last a day easily, but since there is no support for fast charging on it, you might spend hours charging it. The phone has a USB-C port for charging and media transfer. The phone is reasonably thin at 8.9mm but it is a little on the heavier side with a weight of 192 grams.