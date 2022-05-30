Microsoft may be working on a Chromecast like stick but for Xbox games

Microsoft has confirmed that it indeed has been working on a Chromecast-like streaming stick for Xbox Cloud games. The device, codenamed Keystone, is in development currently and not likely to arrive anytime soon. But Microsoft has shared what Keystone will be capable of.

A report by Windows Central quoted a Microsoft spokesperson as saying that Keystone "could be connected to any TV or monitor without the need for a console." That is exactly what Microsoft's Xbox Cloud Gaming is about. It is a cloud streaming gaming service that eliminates the need for a gaming console or a high-end machine. Games available on the service can be played on any device — even an iPhone — through a web browser. A streaming stick will let users enjoy these games on big screens without needing a powerful — and expensive — CPU to run them.

"Our vision for Xbox Cloud Gaming is unwavering, our goal is to enable people to play the games they want, on the devices they want, anywhere they want," the spokesperson was quoted as saying. "As part of any technical journey, we are constantly evaluating our efforts, reviewing our learnings, and ensuring we are bringing value to our customers. We have made the decision to pivot away from the current iteration of the Keystone device. We will take our learnings and refocus our efforts on a new approach that will allow us to deliver Xbox Cloud Gaming to more players around the world in the future."

From what we understand from this, Keystone has been in development for a long time and Microsoft is probably taking more time to finesse the streaming stick so that it meets its standards. In other words, Keystone is not arriving anytime soon. But there have been rumours about it that have speculated what it could be like.

The Keystone streaming stick could run a watered-down version of either Windows or Xbox OS, considering the word "Keystone" first appeared in an operating system list alongside different Xbox platforms such as "ERA" or "GameOS." The streaming stick could also offer access to video streaming apps. Using its own software instead of something like Android will allow Microsoft to bundle its own apps to popularise them. The current streaming stick market is dominated by Android, which is probably the fastest way to begin streaming on a big screen, largely because of the great app support.