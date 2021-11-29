Moto G31 with 50-megapixel camera launched at Rs 12,999

A couple of weeks ago, Motorola unveiled a slew of budget-friendly phones under its Moto G series in Europe. Today the Lenovo-owned company is bringing one of them to India: the Moto G31. The new model is the successor to the Moto G30 that came out earlier this year.

The Moto G31 packs a Mediatek Helio G85 4G processor paired with either 4GB or 6GB RAM and 64GB/128GB internal storage. It has a 6.4-inch FHD+ OLED panel with a 60Hz and a 20:9 aspect ratio. It is equipped with a large 5,000mAh battery that the company claims provides a battery life of up to 36 hours of battery life and with support for 20W fast charging.

Motorola's budget smartphone also offers a triple rear camera system, with a 50-megapixel main camera with an f/1.8 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens with an f/2.2 aperture and a 118-degree field-of-view (FoV), and also a 2-megapixel macro lens with an f/2.4 aperture. Rear camera modes include Dual Capture, Spot Colour, Night Vision, Portrait, and more. The front camera is for video calling and selfies and is 13 megapixels.

The Moto G31 features a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, a bottom-firing speaker with Dolby Atmos support, Bluetooth 5.0, and IPX2 water-repellent design. The phone runs a near-stock version of Android 11 out-of-the-box that is ad-free and bloatware-free.

The Moto G31 will be available from December 6 from Flipkart in two colours, Meteorite Gray and Baby Blue. It has a price tag of Rs. 12999 for the 4GB + 64GB variant and Rs. 14999 for the 6GB + 128GB version. The storage is expandable up to 1TB via a microSD card.

Additionally, the phone has a USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack as well. Sensors on board include proximity sensor, accelerometer, ambient light sensor, SAR sensor, gyroscope, and e-compass. The phone measures 161.89x74.60x8.45mm and weighs 180 grams.

The Moto G31 will be directly competing against the likes of the Redmi Note 10S/Redmi 10 Prime, the Realme 8i, and even the Poco M3 Pro 5G.