Motorola may not launch Moto Razr 2022 anytime soon, here's why

Motorola has indefinitely delayed the launch of the Moto Razr 2022. The phone was speculated to arrive by the end of this month along with the Edge 30 Ultra and others. However, reports from China, where the phone was expected to launch first, reveal that the Razr 2022 launch has been delayed. The reason for which is not known yet.

Motorola Razr is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 gen 1 chipset but may not get a huge upgrade in terms of battery. As per reports, the Moto Razr 3 may retain the same battery as the Motorola Razr second generation.

The piece of information was shared by Digital Chat Station in collaboration with XDA developers. The report has revealed that the Motorola Razr 3 will pack a 2800mAh battery. To refresh your memory, the second generation Moto Razr also draws its power from a 2800 mAh battery. Even the Galaxy Flip 3 has a bigger battery compared to the upcoming Motorola Razr 3.

Motorola had previously announced on the Chinese social media site, Weibo, that it will launch the Moto Razr 3 soon. Motorola's general manager Shen Jin has hinted that the device could use a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor.

Motorola's leaked poster does not reveal the design of the Razr 3 but shows a V-shaped outline, folded from the middle, and a beam of light emerges from it.It is not too hard to guess that the phone in the picture is a foldable one. Jin shared the poster with a caption that reads (translated from Mandarin) — "We have hidden an Easter egg in this new poster, can you see it?"