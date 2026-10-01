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Dubai to Abu Dhabi by train: Etihad rail passenger service begins, check fares, timings, routes

Dubai to Abu Dhabi by train: Etihad rail passenger service begins, check fares, timings, routes

The Dubai Station was inaugurated in the presence of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, and Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of Etihad Rail

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Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 1, 2026 1:00 AM IST
Dubai to Abu Dhabi by train: Etihad rail passenger service begins, check fares, timings, routesUnited Arab Emirates has officially entered a new phase of passenger rail connectivity

The United Arab Emirates has officially entered a new phase of passenger rail connectivity with the inauguration of Etihad Rail’s Dubai Station, ahead of the launch of regular passenger services linking Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Fujairah, according to Media office, Government of Dubai.

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan travelled by Etihad Rail from Abu Dhabi to Dubai before the official inauguration on September 28. During the journey, he reviewed the railway’s operations and passenger services before meeting Emirati professionals involved in the project.

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The Dubai Station was inaugurated in the presence of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, and Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of Etihad Rail. The station features modern passenger facilities and technology designed to streamline ticketing, boarding and travel.

Regular passenger services between Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Fujairah are scheduled to begin on September 30. According to the Dubai Media Office, fares start at AED 39 for Comfort Class and AED 109 for Premium Class. Tickets are available through the Etihad Rail mobile application, website and ticket vending machines at stations.

The Dubai-Abu Dhabi service is also expected to provide multiple daily connections. The Economic Times reported that Etihad Rail will operate 10 services between Dubai and Abu Dhabi. The first Dubai departure was scheduled at 6:14 am, with another service departing at 7:14 am and a subsequent service at 1:14 pm.

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One of the key features of the Dubai Station is its integration with the city’s existing public transport network. The station at Al Yalayis is connected to Jumeirah Golf Estates Metro Station through a dedicated pedestrian bridge of around 400 metres. This allows passengers to transfer directly to Dubai Metro’s Red Line.

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Passengers can also add a Nol One-Day Pass, priced at AED 22, to their Etihad Rail booking. The pass provides unlimited eligible journeys on Dubai Metro, Tram and buses through a single QR code. A Gold Nol One-Day Pass costs AED 42.

The UAE government said the national passenger rail network is designed to strengthen connectivity between emirates, improve access to economic centres and support mobility across the country. Passenger operations are being managed by Etihad Rail Mobility, a joint venture between Etihad Rail and Keolis.

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Published on: Oct 1, 2026 1:00 AM IST
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