OnePlus 10R 5G gets discount offers on Amazon India, price drops to Rs 34,999

OnePlus 10R 5G is available on Amazon India at a discounted price. Customers who wish to purchase the new premium OnePlus smartphone can get up to a Rs 4,000 discount. The offer is valid on both 80W and 150W charging options.

The OnePlus 10R 5G listing on Amazon India has a Rs 3,000 coupon for customers, which can be applied to get an instant discount. On top of this, there is also a Rs 1,000 card offer on ICICI credit and debit cards.

OnePlus 10R price in India starts at Rs 38,999. After clubbing both the offers, the device's price drops to Rs 34,999. The 12GB RAM variant of the 80W charging option is also available for purchase under the offer. Launched for Rs 42,999, customers can get the device for Rs 38,999.

OnePlus 10R 150W SuperVOOC Endurance Edition, which was launched for Rs 43,999, can be bought for Rs 39,999 in India. The phone comes in Black and Green colour options.

OnePlus 10R specifications

The OnePlus 10R 5G features a MediaTek Dimensity 8100-MAX SoC. It is paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. There is a 6.7-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate support.

The phone does not have an alert slider or a 3.5mm headphone jack. It comes with a plastic build and weighs about 186 grams. The phone sports a triple-camera setup on the back. It has a 50MP main camera, an 8MP ultrawide camera and a 2MP macro sensor. For selfies, the 10R has a 16MP front camera.

The 80W charging variant comes with a 5000 mAh battery, whereas the 150W variant comes with a 4500 mAh battery. Both variants of the OnePlus 10R 5G run Android 12-based Oxygen OS 12.1 out of the box.