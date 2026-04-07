OnePlus Nord 6 launches in India with 9000mAh battery: Check price, specifications, and features

OnePlus has officially launched its new generation Nord series phone, the OnePlus Nord 6, in India, bringing powerful features and upgrades to the mid-range smartphone segment. The smartphone offers premium features such as a 1.5K AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 165Hz, a massive 9000mAh battery, and a powerful Snapdragon processor that may come to the buyer’s liking. Here’s everything you get for around Rs 30,000

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OnePlus Nord 6: Specifications and features

The OnePlus Nord 6 features a 6.7-inch 1.5K AMOLED display that offers a 165Hz refresh rate, up to 3,600 nits peak brightness and up to 1800 nits HBM. The smartphone comes with advanced durability with IP66, IP68, IP69, and IP69K ratings for dust and water protection. The smartphone also features the “Plus Key” for advanced AI experiences.

Under the hood, the OnePlus Nord 6 is powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 paired with Qualcomm Adreno 825 GPU. It will offer up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of UFS 4.1 storage. The company claims that it has achieved an AnTuTu score of 2,503,854, and it is set to offer up to 136% higher CPU performance, 64% higher GPU performance, and 25% improved AI performance.

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It features a dual camera setup that consists of a 50MP main camera with a Sony LYTIA-600 sensor, which is said to offer up to 2x zoom and dual-axis OIS. It also includes an 8MP ultrawide camera with an OmniVision OV08F sensor. On the front, it features a 32MP selfie camera.

Lastly, the Nord 6 is backed by a 9000mAh battery that supports an 80W SUPERVOOC charging. It will run on OxygenOS 16 based on Android 16, bringing advanced features such as Mind Space, AI Portrait Glow, AI Eraser, AI Unblur, AI Perfect Shot, AI Ghostwriter, and others.

OnePlus Nord 6: Price and availability

The OnePlus Nord 6 will come in three colour options: Holographic Quick Silver, Pitch Black, and Fresh Mint. The sale will go live on April 9 at 12 PM IST on Amazon, the OnePlus India website, the OnePlus Experience Store, and selected retail stores in India.

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The OnePlus Nord 6 is priced at Rs 38,999 for the 8 GB+256 GB variant, and Rs 41,999 for 12GB+256GB variant. The company is also offering up to Rs 3,000 instant discount on Axis Bank and HDFC Bank Credit cards

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