OnPlus 10T renders and specifications surface online ahead of official confirmation

OnePlus is expected to launch another 'flagship' smartphone soon that might be called OnePlus 10 or OnePlus 10T. The company already introduced the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1-powered OnePlus 10 Pro in India and other markets earlier this year. Ahead of the official confirmation from the company, the phone's renders based on an early prototype have surfaced online. The renders come from OnSiteGo in collaboration with tipster Yogesh Brar. The report also highlights some specifications, which may differ at launch. Therefore, readers are advised to take the information with a grain of salt as we proceed.

The renders highlight a chunky rear camera module and a hole-punch display. The camera cut-outs on the rear module are evenly distributed on the top-left side, which some even describe as a 'gas-stove' design. However, the big frame-less bump on the back faintly reminds us of the Oppo X3 Pro and X5 Pro, which are available in select markets. The report adds that the alleged OnePlus 10T will lack the iconic slider button. We have already noticed this design change on the OnePlus 10R that launched in India last month. The report further tips that the smartphone might come with a large 6.7-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate and Full-HD+ resolution. The selfie camera sits inside the centrally aligned hole punch on the front panel. The renders showcase a black colour variant, though we can expect at least two more colours - based on OnePlus' past launches.

In terms of specifications, the report claims the presence of a Dimensity 9000 chipset or Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. The phone may come equipped with a 4,800mAh battery and 150W fast charging support. To recall, the OnePlus 10 Pro supports 80W fast charging. The rear camera module is tipped to feature a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 16-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. At the front, the OnePlus 10T may include a 32-megapixel snapper.

However, these details contradict the specifications tipped by another tipster, Abhishek Yadav. A Twitter post claims the OnePlus 10T will come with a 16-megapixel front camera and an 8-megapixel secondary camera on the back.

There are no details on the pricing yet; however, some reports speculate the OnePlus 10T to be costlier than the OnePlus 10 Pro. The latter is currently available in India for Rs 71,999 for the top 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant.

