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LPG, CNG, PNG prices today (October 16): Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, other cities

LPG, CNG, PNG prices today (October 16): Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, other cities

CNG and piped natural gas (PNG) prices also remain an important consideration for households, commuters and businesses, with rates varying across cities depending on local taxes, input gas prices, transportation costs and distribution charges.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 16, 2026 8:05 AM IST
LPG, CNG, PNG prices today (October 16): Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, other citiesWhile domestic LPG rates have remained steady, fluctuations in international energy markets and ongoing geopolitical tensions continue to raise concerns about supply security and fuel costs.

LPG, CNG and PNG prices today: Domestic LPG cylinder prices remained unchanged across major Indian cities on October 16, providing some relief to household consumers despite continued volatility in global energy markets.

However, commercial LPG prices remain higher following the October 1 revision, which increased operating costs for restaurants, hotels, eateries and other businesses that depend on cooking gas. In Delhi, a 14.2-kg domestic LPG cylinder costs ₹942, while a 19-kg commercial cylinder is priced at ₹2,810.

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CNG and piped natural gas (PNG) prices also remain an important consideration for households, commuters and businesses, with rates varying across cities depending on local taxes, input gas prices, transportation costs and distribution charges.

While domestic LPG rates have remained steady, fluctuations in international energy markets and ongoing geopolitical tensions continue to raise concerns about supply security and fuel costs. Any sustained increase in gas procurement costs could put pressure on city gas distributors and commercial consumers, although retail prices depend on local pricing decisions.

MUST READ: LNG traffic through Hormuz returns, but remains 80% below pre-war levels

Here is a look at the latest LPG, CNG and PNG prices across major Indian cities today.

14.2-kg LPG cylinder rates on October 16

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Cities

Price (₹/cylinder)

Delhi

942

Bengaluru

944.50

Hyderabad

994

Mumbai

941.50

Chennai

957.50

Kolkata

968

Jaipur

945.50

Noida

939.50

Gurugram

950.50

Chandigarh

951.50

Commercial (19 kg) LPG cylinder rates on October 16

Cities

Price (₹/cylinder)

Delhi

2,810

Bengaluru

2,898

Hyderabad

3,065

Mumbai

2,764.50

Chennai

2,983

Kolkata

2,954

Jaipur

2,839

Noida

2,810

Gurugram

2,828

Chandigarh

2,833

CNG prices in major cities on October 16

Cities

Price (₹/kg)

Delhi

86.98

Bengaluru

98

Hyderabad

112

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Mumbai

88

Chennai

99.50

Kolkata

93.50

Jaipur

99.50

Noida

95.59

Gurugram

92.01

Chandigarh

93.80

PNG prices across major cities on October 16

Cities

Price (₹/SCM)

Delhi

49.59

Bengaluru

53

Hyderabad

56
Mumbai

52

Chennai

52

Kolkata

50

Jaipur

51.50

Noida

49.46

Gurugram

48.40

Chandigarh

57.48

US-Iran war update

Oil prices dipped early today following reports that the US may ease sanctions on tankers to lower shipping costs, paired with the International Energy Agency’s signal that it will accelerate emergency stock releases.

The Trump administration is considering easing sanctions on shadow fleet vessels that have transported oil and petroleum products from countries including Iran, Russia and Venezuela, in an effort to reduce record-high global freight rates, Reuters reported on Wednesday, citing a US official.

Companies seeking to use the vessels would have to apply to the US Treasury Department, the official said. The Energy Department said any sanctions relief for the shadow fleet would not allow Russia to move sanctioned oil or petroleum products.

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However, persistent hostilities in the Middle East — marked by fresh Iranian attacks on vessels in the Strait of Hormuz and ongoing clashes between Saudi Arabia and Yemen’s Houthis — kept crude's losses in check.

SEE WHY: Gulf war repair bill cut to $40 billion from $58 billion: Rystad Energy

The market volatility followed a sharp rise on October 15, driven by trader anxiety over supply disruptions. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures for November delivery jumped nearly 3%, or $2.88, to settle at $97.97 per barrel. International benchmark Brent crude futures for December delivery edged down 14 cents to close at $105.92 per barrel.

US prices found further support from official data released by the Energy Information Administration, which showed a massive inventory draw of 8 million barrels for the week ending October 9.

Maritime industry sources told Reuters that easing US restrictions was unlikely to lead to a broad decline in freight rates because ship insurers would remain bound by European Union and British regulations.

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Business Today Desk
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Published on: Oct 16, 2026 8:05 AM IST
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