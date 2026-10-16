LPG, CNG, PNG prices today (October 16): Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, other cities

CNG and piped natural gas (PNG) prices also remain an important consideration for households, commuters and businesses, with rates varying across cities depending on local taxes, input gas prices, transportation costs and distribution charges.

While domestic LPG rates have remained steady, fluctuations in international energy markets and ongoing geopolitical tensions continue to raise concerns about supply security and fuel costs. Any sustained increase in gas procurement costs could put pressure on city gas distributors and commercial consumers, although retail prices depend on local pricing decisions.

MUST READ: LNG traffic through Hormuz returns, but remains 80% below pre-war levels

Here is a look at the latest LPG, CNG and PNG prices across major Indian cities today.

14.2-kg LPG cylinder rates on October 16

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Cities Price (₹/cylinder) Delhi 942 Bengaluru 944.50 Hyderabad 994 Mumbai 941.50 Chennai 957.50 Kolkata 968 Jaipur 945.50 Noida 939.50 Gurugram 950.50 Chandigarh 951.50

Commercial (19 kg) LPG cylinder rates on October 16

Cities Price (₹/cylinder) Delhi 2,810 Bengaluru 2,898 Hyderabad 3,065 Mumbai 2,764.50 Chennai 2,983 Kolkata 2,954 Jaipur 2,839 Noida 2,810 Gurugram 2,828 Chandigarh 2,833

CNG prices in major cities on October 16

Cities Price (₹/kg) Delhi 86.98 Bengaluru 98 Hyderabad 112 Advertisement Mumbai 88 Chennai 99.50 Kolkata 93.50 Jaipur 99.50 Noida 95.59 Gurugram 92.01 Chandigarh 93.80

PNG prices across major cities on October 16

Cities Price (₹/SCM) Delhi 49.59 Bengaluru 53 Hyderabad 56 Mumbai 52 Chennai 52 Kolkata 50 Jaipur 51.50 Noida 49.46 Gurugram 48.40 Chandigarh 57.48

US-Iran war update

Oil prices dipped early today following reports that the US may ease sanctions on tankers to lower shipping costs, paired with the International Energy Agency’s signal that it will accelerate emergency stock releases.

The Trump administration is considering easing sanctions on shadow fleet vessels that have transported oil and petroleum products from countries including Iran, Russia and Venezuela, in an effort to reduce record-high global freight rates, Reuters reported on Wednesday, citing a US official.

Companies seeking to use the vessels would have to apply to the US Treasury Department, the official said. The Energy Department said any sanctions relief for the shadow fleet would not allow Russia to move sanctioned oil or petroleum products.

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However, persistent hostilities in the Middle East — marked by fresh Iranian attacks on vessels in the Strait of Hormuz and ongoing clashes between Saudi Arabia and Yemen’s Houthis — kept crude's losses in check.

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The market volatility followed a sharp rise on October 15, driven by trader anxiety over supply disruptions. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures for November delivery jumped nearly 3%, or $2.88, to settle at $97.97 per barrel. International benchmark Brent crude futures for December delivery edged down 14 cents to close at $105.92 per barrel.

US prices found further support from official data released by the Energy Information Administration, which showed a massive inventory draw of 8 million barrels for the week ending October 9.

Maritime industry sources told Reuters that easing US restrictions was unlikely to lead to a broad decline in freight rates because ship insurers would remain bound by European Union and British regulations.