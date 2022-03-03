Realme 9 5G design and key specs leaked, may feature a 144Hz display

Realme recently introduced two phones under the Realme 9 series - Realme 9 Pro and Realme Pro+. While Realme 9 was also tipped to launch alongside, the device did not see the light of the day. Now after a couple of weeks of their launch, leaks around the Realme 9 5G are popping up on the internet. These leaks have revealed the design, colour options, and other key details of the smartphone.

Tipster Mukul Sharma shared a render of the phone's rear panel, in which the alleged Realme 9 5G appears with a different rear design than the Realme 9 Pro and Realme 9 Pro+. It has a rectangular camera module on the rear that holds triple rear cameras and an LED flash. There's a power button with a built-in fingerprint scanner on the right while the volume rockers are on the left. At the bottom, there lies a Type-C charging port and a 3.5mm audio jack.

While the rear panel is different from the recently launched Realme 9 series devices, it isn't completely fresh. To recall, a similar design was seen on the Realme 8 launched last year.

In a different leak, 91mobiles states that Realme 9 5G will get support for a 144Hz refresh rate. However, the panel is said to be an LCD one. The website received an image that reveals that the device will be able to switch between 7 different refresh rates up to 144Hz.

Other details of Realme 9 5G have also been tipped in leaks. According to these, the phone may sport a 6.5-inch FHD+ display. It could be powered by a Dimensity 810 chipset. The Realme 9 5G is likely to be offered in two configurations with the top model getting up to 8GB RAM and 128GB of storage.

The Realme 9 5G is expected to sport triple rear cameras including a 48-megapixel main sensor, a 2-megapixel depth lens, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. At the front, there may be a 16-megapixel camera for selfies.

The phone is likely to be powered by a 5000mAh battery with support for 18W charging. It may run Android 12 with Realme UI 3.1 on top. Moreover, Realme 9 5G will be available in four colour options - Stargaze White, Supersonic Blue, Supersonic Black, and Meteor Black.