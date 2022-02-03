Realme GT 2 and Narzo 50 coming to India soon, says CEO Madhav Sheth

Realme GT 2 and Narzo 50 smartphones are coming to India soon, Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth has confirmed. In the latest episode of AskMadhav series on YouTube, Sheth said the company is going to bring its flagship series GT 2 and the vanilla phone in the Narzo 50 series soon. He, however, did not specify a launch date.

The announcement comes as Realme announced the launch date for the upcoming Realme 9 Pro series in India. The Realme 9 Pro and 9 Pro Plus are the next mid-rangers that Realme will field to tackle the growing competition from Xiaomi. Realme recently overtook Samsung to become India's second-largest smartphone brand and with phones like these, the company is now hoping to dethrone Xiaomi, which sits at the top position in India's smartphone market.

The Realme GT 2 series will come with two phones, the GT 2 and GT 2 Pro, while the Narzo 50 series is likely to come with Narzo 50, Narzo 50A Prime, and Narzo 50 Pro, to join the Narzo 50A and Narzo 50i. That means there is a high chance that Realme is planning to launch all these phones sooner or later in India. Again, there is no launch date available at this point.

We know the specifications of the Realme GT 2 because the company unveiled it towards the beginning of January in China. On the other hand, the specifications of the Narzo 50 come through leaks.

Realme GT 2 series specifications

The series has two phones. The flagship GT 2 Pro has a 6.7-inch Samsung OLED display with a resolution of 3216x1440 pixels and an adaptive refresh rate. The display is protected by the Corning Gorilla Glass Victus and supports a peak brightness of 1400 nits. Powering the GT 2 Pro is an octa-core Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor. The phone uses Android 12-based Realme UI 3.0.

Realme GT 2 Pro's cameras on the back feature a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 sensor with optical image stabilisation, a second 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with a field of view of 150-degrees, and a 3-megapixel microscope camera with 40X magnification. For selfies, the phone has a 32-megapixel camera inside the punch-hole. Inside the Realme GT 2 Pro is a 5000mAh battery with a 65W fast charging.

The Realme GT 2 is a toned-down phone. It has a 6.62-inch AMOLED display with Full-HD+ resolution. It has a refresh rate of up to 120Hz and a peak brightness of 1300 nits. Powering the phone is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset and it runs Android 12-based Realme UI 3.0. The rest of the specifications of the GT 2 Pro are the same as the Pro variant.

Realme Narzo 50 specifications

According to leaks, the Narzo 50 may come with a MediaTek Dimensity 720 processor paired with 6GB of RAM. It may have a 6.52-inch display, while the rear cameras may include three cameras with a 48-megapixel sensor and two 2-megapixel sensors. The selfie camera is a 16-megapixel shooter. The Narzo 50 may come with a 5000mAh battery inside. That is all the leaks have suggested so far.