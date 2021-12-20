Realme GT 2 Pro launch soon: Key specs, confirmed features and all that we know so far

It seems we have to wait further for the Realme GT 2 series launch, including the flagship model, the Realme GT 2 Pro. In a global premiere on Monday, Realme confirmed three Realme GT 2 series features ahead of a global debut. The launch didn't happen today, but Realme said it would take place soon. In the event, Realme talked about the defining features of the Realme GT 2 series with a major focus on its most premium phone, Realme GT 2 Pro.

Realme GT 2 Pro is the first smartphone to be made out of a bio-polymer material, the brand claims. Apart from this, it is also the world's first smartphone to feature a 150-degree FOV ultra-wide camera. Interestingly, this lens can take fisheye pictures. Realme says that the smartphone will have an advanced communication system with HyperSmart antenna switching technology.

The Realme GT 2 Pro will be equipped with Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, which also powers the Moto Edge X30. Other details of this device have been revealed in previous leaks, as per which the device has 50-megapixel triple rear cameras and a 32-megapixel shooter for selfies. A 5000mAh battery with 125W charging may power the GT 2 Pro.

Realme GT 2 Pro: Specs and features

The Realme GT 2 Pro has been announced in a virtual event. While the device wasn't showcased today, a few details of the smartphone were revealed. The Realme GT 2 Pro is built out of bio-based materials and designed by Japanese designer Naoto Fukasawa. Realme is calling this "Paper Tech Master Design".

Along with the design, Realme detailed the camera features of the Realme GT 2 Pro. As per which, the device features the world's first 150-degree Field of View ultra-wide lens. In contrast, the phone's primary lens has an 84-degree FOV. The company added that Realme GT 2 Pro is the first to sport a fish-eye mode.

The brand has also worked on the communication system with its new HyperSmart antenna switching technology. This tech brings 12 wrap-around antennas that cover all sides of the phone and support mainstream bands in almost all directions, real-time claims. There are improvements in WiFi and NFC technology as well.

Realme GT 2 Pro leaked design

That is all we learnt from the event, but the leaks have helped us gain plenty, as per which, Realme GT 2 Pro will feature a design similar to that of the Nexus 6P from 2015. The renders showcased the device with a horizontal camera bar that spread across the width of the device. While at the front, it was seen with a punch-hole display.

As far as the specs are concerned, the Realme GT 2 Pro may sport a 6.8-inch WQHD+ OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. There will be Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset inside. The chipset is based on a 4nm manufacturing process and clocked at 3 GHz. Realme may offer this device with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB of onboard storage.

The Realme GT 2 Pro is expected to sport triple rear cameras, including a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide lens and an 8-megapixel telephoto lens. There could be a 32-megapixel shooter for selfies on the front.

The device was recently spotted on the 3C website, thus we may see 65W charging on this phone. Besides this, it may ship with Android 12 and a 5000mAh battery.

Realme GT 2 Pro launch date

Realme was supposed to launch the Realme GT 2 Pro today, i.e. December 20. However, the brand just announced the Realme GT 2 series revealing a few key details. Surprisingly, the launch date wasn't revealed at the event. Instead, Realme said that the lineup was coming soon.

Realme GT 2 Pro price

Realme didn't drop any hints about the price of Realme GT 2 Pro either. However, in a previous tweet, Realme CEO Sky Li said that Realme would be advancing into the high-end market with smartphones over USD800. This apparently suggests that Realme GT 2 Pro could be priced above USD 800 (roughly Rs 60,000). A previous leak suggested that Realme GT 2 Pro will be priced at CNY 4,000 (approximately Rs. 46,200). The leak also talked about a special edition model that could go for CNY 5,000 (roughly Rs. 57,700).