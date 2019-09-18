Galaxy M30s Vs Redmi Note 8 Pro Vs Realme 5 Pro: Price, specs, features compared

Samsung upgraded the budget friendly Galaxy M30 smartphone to take on the devices from Xiaomi and Realme. The all-new Samsung Galaxy M30s comes with a 6,000mAh battery, Super AMOLED display, and triple rear camera setup. The price of Galaxy M30s starts from Rs 13,999, pitting it against the Redmi Note 8 Pro and Realme 5 Pro. Let's take look at each of the phones and compare them based on raw specs, features and price.

Samsung Galaxy M30s

Samsung Galaxy M30s sports a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED Infinity-U Display. The phone is powered by the Exynos 9611 SoC which is an upgraded version of the Exynos 9610. Samsung Galaxy M30s comes in two variants- 4GB RAM and 64GB storage and 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. The storage of Galaxy M30s is expandable via microSD card (up to 512GB).

For gamers, the Galaxy M30s comes with a dedicated Game Booster mode, which uses AI to improve device performance while gaming.

As far as optics are concerned, Galaxy M30s comes with the triple camera setup. At the back, the Galaxy M30s has the main 48MP (f/2.0), 5MP (f/2.2) depth sensor and 8MP (f/2.2) Super Wide Angle camera. For selfies, the Galaxy M30s has an 8MP shooter. The M30s also su[pports 4K video recording, super Slo-mo, Super Steady and a Hyperlapse.

Redmi Note 8 Pro

Redmi Note 8 Pro is powered by the Helio Mediatek G90T chipset and offers a choice of 6 GB and 8GB RAM with 64GB and 128GB internal storage. The device packs a 4,500mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging through USB Type-C.

Unlike the Samsung Galaxy M30s, the Redmi Note 8 Pro has a quad-camera setup with 64MP main camera. Apart from the 64MP camera, the Redmi Note 8 Pro also features 8MP ultra-wide, 2MP depth and 2MP macro sensors on the back. The selfie camera is a 20MP snapper housed in the teardrop notch on the front.

Realme 5 Pro

Realme 5 Pro has a 6.3-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 SoC and up to 8GB of RAM. The phone runs on Android 9 Pie OS with ColorOS skin on top.

For optics, the Realme device has a quad-camera setup. It uses the 48MP Sony IMX 586 sensor together with the 8MP sensor and a 119-degree wide-angle lens. The quad-camera setup is rounded up by a 2MP macro lens and a 2MP portrait lens. There is electronic image stabilisation (EIS) tech included as well.

Reale me 5 Pro comes in 64GB and 128GB inbuilt storage options, expandable via microSD card.

Verdict

Both Realme 5 Pro and Redmi Note 8 Pro have a quad camera setup when compared to Galaxy M30s' triple camera setup but the Samsung's device races ahead when it comes to the display screen tech. M30s comes with a FHD+ AMOLED screen as against IPS LCD screen of Redmi Note 8 Pro and Realme 5 Pro.

Samsung Galaxy M30s comes on top as far as the battery power is concerned with 6,000 mAh unit. The competition offers 4,500 and 4,000 mAh batteries.

Samsung Galaxy M30s is the newest phone on the block and spec-to-spec comparison gives it a slight edge, at least on paper.

