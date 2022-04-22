Smartphone users are liking iOS more than Android, new data shows

Android has, for years, been the most popular mobile operating system globally. But if new data is to be believed, Android lost its ground to iOS over the past few years. The market share of Android has come down to 69.74 per cent from 77.32 per cent back in 2018, and this is exactly the opposite of what happened to Apple's iOS. The iPhone's operating system rose from 19.4 per cent to 25.49 per cent during the same years, showing how people are liking iOS more than Android.

Data from an analytics firm, StockApps, iOS has been gaining users over the past four years, while Android has been losing them. With a 25.49 per cent market share in 2022, iOS has registered a growth of 6 per cent, which is good news for Apple, which has been working towards reaching more consumers through offerings such as the affordable iPhone SE. Even though Apple's flagship iPhones have not become cheaper by any means all these years, the feature pack in them has managed to attract customers.

The popularity of iOS also grew dramatically because of high-value discounts and offers available on iPhones. For instance, you can buy the latest iPhone 13 in India at a discount of as much as Rs 13,000. These discounts are often given by third-party sellers in collaboration with banks.

Android, despite getting a new version each year, has lacked a breakthrough feature. Instead, it followed Apple to introduce things like privacy indicators and granular permissions for apps. The fact that there are a plethora of Android phones at every price point in the market may also be the reason why some customers do not want to go through the hassle of cherry-picking.

Despite losing its market share, Android is still the dominant operating system globally. Its current share of 69.74 is more than half of Apple's market share. In Asia, which includes India, the share of Android was 81 per cent while that of iOS was 18 per cent, according to the report. In the US, iOS took the lead with 54 per cent market share, while Android's share was 45 per cent.

According to finance expert Edith Reads, Android has an advantage over iOS because it is open-source, which gives users flexibility in terms of functionality. iOS, on the other hand, is a closed ecosystem that works properly only with Apple devices. iOS is also only available on iPhones, while Android is available on phones, tablets, and other devices.

Another reason why Android is likely to continue dominating the market is its affordability. Android phones are available for as low as Rs 4,000 - Rs 5,000 in India, compared to the starting price of Rs 43,900 for the most affordable iPhone model.