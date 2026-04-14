“We have created history”: Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu on Amaravati quantum test bed launch

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on April 14 launched two quantum computer test beds in Amaravati, as the state looks to build an early base in quantum technology.

The two facilities, at SRM University in Amaravati and Medha Towers in Gannavaram, are part of the Amaravati Quantum Valley project. They are designed to help test and validate quantum hardware, an area where India currently has limited infrastructure.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Chief Minister Naidu said that Andhra Pradesh has created history by realising this milestone on World Quantum Day. Naidu said that the 1S and 1Q quantum testbeds will play a pivotal role in testing and certifying quantum devices.

“It is a matter of great pride that this Telugu land, which has already played a pivotal role in the IT sector, is now emerging as a hub for quantum technologies,” he said.

Also read: Inside India’s first open-access quantum test beds in Amaravati built at half the global cost

Two test beds, different roles

The setup includes two systems with different purposes.

The 1Q test bed, built by QBit Force at Medha Towers, is meant for testing and measuring quantum components. The 1S system at SRM University Amaravati uses superconducting technology and runs at extremely low temperatures close to -273°C.

Advertisement

Both systems are designed to be flexible. Parts can be removed and replaced, making it easier to test new components.

One key feature is that the facility at SRM University will be open to users. Researchers, students, startups and companies will be able to work directly on the machines. This is different from most quantum labs, which are usually closed and restricted.

Also read: Govt expands National Quantum Mission startup cohort to 17, backs 9 new deeptech startups

Built with local support

Andhra Pradesh State Quantum Mission director CV Sridhar said the systems have been built using components developed in India, with support from institutions such as the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research, the Indian Institute of Science and the Defence Research and Development Organisation.

Advertisement

The state government is pitching the project as a starting point for a larger ecosystem that includes research, startups and industry.