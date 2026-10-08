'This is indeed troubling': Elon Musk tells Rahul Gandhi on Starlink's delayed entry into India

Thank you, Rahul. This is indeed troubling. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 8, 2026

The exchange came amid Musk's renewed questions over why Starlink had not been granted a licence to operate in India, with the billionaire asking whether Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani was the "real boss of India".

"Starlink is licensed in over 165 countries and has spent five years complying with every single law and requirement of the government of India, so why still no license? Is Ambani the real boss of India?" Musk wrote on Thursday.

What Rahul Gandhi said to Musk

Responding to Musk's latest remarks, Gandhi welcomed the billionaire to India and suggested he would encounter another influential figure.

"Welcome to India, Elon. Wait till you discover the other guy," Gandhi wrote on X.

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Musk responded to Gandhi's post, saying the situation was troubling.

Musk's 'oligarchs' claim

Musk had on Wednesday alleged that Starlink was being blocked by unnamed "oligarchs" to protect their position in the Indian market.

"Unfortunately, we are being blocked by certain oligarchs in order to maintain their monopolistic chokehold on the Indian people. You can guess who they are. This is a crime against the people of India!" he wrote.

In another post, Musk said Starlink could help areas in India with poor or no internet and mobile coverage.

"Starlink will be of great help to areas of India that have bad or no Internet and even no mobile coverage," he said. "No country has perfect coverage, including America, but Starlink can fill in the coverage gaps for those who most need it."

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Govt rejects claims of discriminatory framework

The Ministry of Communications has rejected suggestions that India's regulatory framework for satellite communication services is discriminatory.

The ministry said India has a "fair and non-discriminatory authorisation framework" for all telecom services, including satellite communication services.

It said licences have been granted to three global mobile personal communication by satellite services based on non-geosynchronous satellite orbit technology. All three licensees are required to demonstrate compliance with security conditions.

“Security assessment as part of this process is currently under way in respect of all the three licensees,” the ministry said.

It added that all three entities are currently at “broadly the same regulatory stage” and that the suggestion that the framework or its application is unfair or discriminatory is “baseless and misconceived.”

