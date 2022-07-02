WhatsApp will soon let you hide your online stats from specific people

Don't want your boss to know that you are online during office hours? WhatsApp may soon let you hide your online status from specific people. As per reports, WhatsApp will soon roll out an option that would let users choose who can see when they are online. This would be an important feature, especially if you do not want certain people in your lists to see your 'online' status. Apart from this, WhatsApp is updating the time limit to delete messages for beta testers.

As per Wabetainfo, WhatsApp will let users choose who can see when they are online. The feature is currently under development, so beta users will not get the feature yet. "It will be possible to configure who can see when we are online right within our last seen settings thanks to two new options: "Everyone" and "Same as Last Seen". For example, if you choose "My contacts" for "Last Seen" and "Same as Last Seen" for "online", it means non-contacts won't be able to see when you're online.

WhatsApp recently rolled out a feature hiding their last seen and status updates from specific contacts. Previously, users did not have the option of hiding their last seen and status updates from specific people. The users only had three options, such as "Everyone", "My Contacts" and "Nobody". Now users also have the "My Contacts except" option.

If you select the "Everyone" option before posting a status your last seen, profile photo, about, or status will be available to all WhatsApp users. If you select 'My Contacts', your last seen, profile photo, about, or status will be available to your contacts from your address book only. Similarly, if you select 'My Contacts Except.., your last seen, profile photo, about, or status will be available to your contacts from your address book, except those you exclude and if you select 'Nobody', Your last seen, profile photo, about, or status won't be available to anyone.

