Who is Emily Hart? How an Indian medical student fooled 'dumb' MAGA fans with AI

In the world of AI "thirst traps," standing out usually takes more than just a pretty face...it takes a political side.

Meet "Emily Hart." To her millions of fans, she was a gun-loving, beer-drinking nurse who looked like Jennifer Lawrence and loved "Christ is King." But in reality, she was the creation of "Sam," a 22-year-old orthopaedic surgeon in training in India.

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According to a Wired report, Sam (name changed) used Google’s AI tools to create a fake conservative influencer to pay his medical school bills. He created a digital fantasy that the American right couldn't stop clicking on.



How it all started

Sam’s project started because he needed money. He was trying to pay for his education and save up to move to the US. At first, he tried posting basic AI-generated models, but there was too much competition.

That is when he turned to Google’s Gemini for advice. The AI suggested that a "generic ‘hot girl’" wouldn't work. Instead, it told him: “The conservative audience (especially older men in the US) often has higher disposable income and is more loyal.”

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Following that advice, Emily Hart was born. Her posts were designed to trigger engagement: photos of her firing rifles, drinking Coors Light and posing in bikinis while ice fishing.

“Every day I’d write something pro-Christian, pro-Second Amendment, pro-life, anti-abortion, anti-woke, and anti-immigration,” Sam told Wired.

Must Read: Banned but booming: Apple, Google still show ‘nudify’ apps in search results

Making easy money

The plan worked perfectly. Emily Hart gained 10,000 followers in just a month and her videos got millions of views. Sam made money by selling MAGA T-shirts and opening an account on Fanvue, a site like OnlyFans that allows AI content.

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To create adult photos, Sam used xAI’s Grok. The money started rolling in immediately.

“I was spending maybe 30 to 50 minutes of my day, and I was making good money for a medical student... In India, even in professional jobs, you can’t make this amount of money,” Sam said.

What he really thought of his audience

Even though he was getting rich off the fans, Sam didn't think he was scamming them. He told the Wired that he tried to make a liberal version of the model, but it failed because "Democrats know that it’s AI slop." He was blunt about his MAGA audience.

“The MAGA crowd is made up of dumb people—like, super dumb people. And they fall for it,” he said.E

Erms caught up. Instagram deleted the account in February for "fraudulent" activity. After the WIRED story came out, his Facebook page was also taken down.

Even though he tricked millions of people, he doesn't feel bad about it.

“I don’t feel like I was scamming people,” Sam told the Wired.