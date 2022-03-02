Woman finds her iPhone ten years after it went missing

A phone once lost is almost impossible to find. Why just a phone? There is a negligible chance of getting something back that you lost almost ten years ago. But this woman in Maryland got her iPhone back after almost ten years of losing it. Becki, who hails from Maryland, had lost her iPhone ten years ago on a Halloween night. With no hope of getting it back, she bought another phone like most of us would do. However, ten years later, a small issue in her toilet reunited her with her lost phone.

Becki revealed in a Facebook post that she was clueless about how she lost her iPhone 4s because she hadn't stepped out. So there was no question of someone stealing it. However, she soon replaced the phone and moved on. She said: "It was mysterious but it was gone." Little did she know that she would be reunited with her phone ten years later, all thanks to a toilet issue.

Becki said that she and her husband started to hear a "banging sound" when they flushed the toilet. She revealed initially the couple blamed it on the toilet being old or the house construction being terrible. But when they heard the noise again and again, the husband got agitated and decided to plunge it. After plunging for a while, Becki was in for a rude shock. She wrote in her Facebook post that her husband came running outside to tell her she "wouldn't believe what he found in our toilet."

Becki's husband found her iPhone 4s, which went missing ten years ago. The device was found with its back deep open. It is unrealistic to expect the phone to be in good condition. However, it was not in an entirely poor shape. Becki's post received over 700 comments on Facebook.

One user, who was as surprised as many of us are, wrote in her post, "Now how come my glass screen breaks when I even so much as look at it funny but you can literally sh*t on yours for years and it's perfect?"

Another user wrote, "There's no way it was stuck in your toilet for 10 years and never caused an issue until it started making a sound." While one user wrote, "How have y'all not had any clogging? My townhouse gets one baby wipe in its pipe and I get all the neighbors sh-t in my laundry room."