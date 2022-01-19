Xiaomi 11T Pro quick review: Affordable flagship done right

Three weeks into the new year and the competition in the premium smartphone segment is already heating up. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE and OnePlus 9RT were launched last week and now, we have the Xiaomi 11T Pro - Xiaomi's first premium smartphone in the Indian market for 2022. The phone brings several exciting features like 120Hz AMOLED display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC but it's the 120W fast charging support that comes as the biggest upgrade on last year's flagship Xiaomi phones.

Xiaomi 11T Pro price starts at Rs 39,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant, the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant costs Rs 41,999 while the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant is priced at Rs 43,999. While our full review will be out soon, here are some initial impressions.

Xiaomi 11T Pro quick review: Inside the box

The Xiaomi 11T Pro comes in the usual black box with Xiaomi branding on top. Inside the box, you get the phone, a big and bulky 120W charging brick and a USB to type-C charging cable. There is also a silicone case inside the box along with a type-C to 3.5mm headphone connector. Yep, no headphone jack on the phone.

Xiaomi 11T Pro quick review: Design

The Xiaomi 11T Pro is a premium looking smartphone with a big camera module and glass rear panel. I got the Celestial Magic colour variant for review, which looks gorgeous. It catches a few fingerprint smudges though. There are also Grey and White colour options to choose from. Xiaomi has equipped the phone with a side mounted fingerprint scanner.

The phone comes with a flat screen protected by Gorilla Glass Victus sheet. Whether you like it or not, is a personal choice. The Xiaomi 11T Pro is IP53-rated for dust and splash resistance. Full waterproofing like the Mi 11 Ultra would have been nice.

Xiaomi 11T Pro quick review: Display

The Xiaomi 11T Pro features a 6.67-inch OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and 480Hz touch sampling rate support. Xiaomi has used a 10-bit panel here which supports Dolby Vision and is HDR 10+ certified. The phone comes with 1000 nits peak brightness.

The screen has a tiny punch-hole for the selfie camera. The bezels are reasonably thin and well balanced. The display is sharp, smooth and ideal for consuming content. The phone also offers Widevine L1 certification to stream content in Full HD.

Xiaomi could have used a QHD+ display here like last year's Mi 11 Ultra but, apart from that there is nothing to complain about the screen.

Xiaomi 11T Pro quick review: Performance

The Xiaomi 11T Pro is pretty much sorted when it comes to performance. You get the reliable Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor. It is available with either 8GB or 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM. The storage options are 128GB and 256GB. The phone supports 13 5G bands and Bluetooth 5.2.

The phone runs smoothly in daily tasks. The haptic feedback is great. It makes typing fun. The overall UI and animations are smooth as well. We will talk about the gaming performance in detail in our final review of Xiaomi 11T Pro.

The phone is equipped with two standalone speakers on its top and bottom sides. These are tuned by harman/kardon and support Dolby Atmos. They get fairly loud. Lastly, the phone runs MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11. It's business as usual. The phone will receive three years of software updates and four years of security updates.

Xiaomi 11T Pro review: Camera

The phone features a 108-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera and, wait for it, a 5-megapixel telemacro camera. Oh, how much I missed it while reviewing the Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge. There is a 16-megapixel selfie camera on the front. The camera app is again typical Xiaomi with the usual options.

I have spent very little time with the camera so far. The main sensor is good for this segment. The images have good details and the dynamiting range is great. In some cases, the camera tends to boost the colours but they are mostly accurate.

The portrait mode is impressive and telemacro is one of the best I have used. Selfies are also fine.

A major miss in the camera department is the lack of Optical Image Stabilisation. It can be an issue while clicking lowlight images. Instead, Xiaomi has equipped the phone Electronic Image Stabilisation or EIS. Ideally, a phone in this segment should have OIS.

Xiaomi 11T Pro review: Battery and charging

The phone packs a fairly large 5,000 mAh battery which is split into two separate cells, and they recharge separately. Xiaomi says this ensures that the phone doesn't heat up during the charging process. It does get warm but there is nothing alarming.

Of course, the phone supports 120W fast charging. You get the compatible charging brick inside the retail box itself. It charges the phone from 0 to 100 per cent in around 17 to 18 minutes. It's incredibly fast for a 5000 mAh battery.

Xiaomi 11T Pro: Quick review

I like the Xiaomi 11T Pro. It excels in most departments. The phone comes with a good display, an extremely fast Snapdragon 888 SoC, good speaker setup, dependable cameras and blazing fast charging tech.

It would have been nice to have a QHD+ display or OSI on the main camera. Also, I think Xiaomi might take a little too long to bring this phone to India. But, I will give my final verdict on the phone in our full review.