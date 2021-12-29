Xiaomi 12 vs Mi 11: What has changed and in which way?

The Xiaomi 12 is finally official after months of leaks and speculations. The device is the second to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, after the Moto Edge X30. Its price starts at CNY 3,699 (roughly Rs. 43,400). The phone succeeded over the Mi 11 launched around the same time last year. To recall, Xiaomi Mi 11 was introduced at CNY 3999 (roughly Rs 46,800), which is almost Rs 3500 less than the previous version. Apart from the price, there are a bunch of changes, at which we will take a closer look further in the article.

But before that, let's take a quick look at the specs of the Xiaomi 12. The device sports a 6.27-inch AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is being offered in multiple configurations, with the top model getting up to 12GB RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. This device is equipped with a triple rear camera system, including a 50-megapixel primary and 20-megapixel camera for selfies—a 4500mAh battery with 67W charging powers this device.

Xiaomi 12 vs Mi 11: Specifications

-- The flagship Xiaomi 12 has just replaced the Mi 11. And it's pretty easy to overlook the change in the branding. Xiaomi launched its flagships under the Mi moniker, but now that has been replaced by Xiaomi. Thus we see the Xiaomi 12 name on the brand's latest flagship.

-- Xiaomi has made some design changes to the Xiaomi 12 to differentiate it from its predecessor. First, the phone features a rectangular camera module on the rear, unlike the square camera island on the Mi 11. Along with that, the punch-hole camera is now centred.

-- The Xiaomi 12 sports a 6.27-inch FHD+ AMOLED panel with a refresh rate of 120Hz. It has a peak brightness of 1100 nits and a pixel density of 419 PPI. A layer of Gorilla Glass Victus protects the display. On the contrary, Mi 11 has a fairly bigger and higher resolution display with a 6.81-inch screen size and a resolution of 3200×1440 pixels. The refresh rate is the same on the Mi 11 as well.

-- Xiaomi Mi 11 was the first device to launch a Snapdragon 888 chipset. And even this year, Xiaomi is not far behind. With the launch of Xiaomi 12, the brand has become the second company to have a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset powered device in its arsenal. Both the Xiaomi 12 and Mi 11 are equipped with top of the line chipsets of the year, so not much of a difference there.

-- The Xiaomi 12 is made available in three configurations. Its base variant has 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, the midway variant has 8GB RAM and 256GB, there's a top variant with 12GB RAM and 512GB of storage. This is the same as on the Mi 11.

-- Xiaomi has refreshed the camera setup on the Xiaomi 12 with a 50-megapixel Sony IMX 766 primary sensor, a 13-megapixel ultrawide lens and a 5-megapixel tele macro sensor. There's a 32-megapixel camera for selfies on the front. On the flip side, Mi 11 features a 108-megapixel primary camera, a 13-megapixel ultrawide lens and a 5-megapixel macro sensor. It has a 20-megapixel camera for selfies.

-- The battery capacity on the Xiaomi 12 has gone down slightly as it gets a 4500mAh battery instead of the 4600mAh battery on Mi 11. That said, the wired charging support has been raised to 67W over 55W charging on the Mi 11.

-- The Mi 12 and Xiaomi 11 are equipped with Harman Kardon stereo speakers and an in-display fingerprint scanner for authentication. Connectivity options are also more or less the same on the two devices.

Xiaomi 12 vs Mi 11: Price

The base model of Xiaomi 12 with 8GB of RAM and 128GB storage starts at CNY 3699 (roughly Rs.43,300), the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage option is priced at CNY 3999 (roughly Rs. 46,800), while the top-end model 12GB RAM and 256GB storage comes in at CNY 4399 (roughly Rs. 51,500).

On the other hand, Xiaomi Mi 11 was launched at a starting price of CNY 3,999 (Rs 46,900 roughly), the mid-model with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage came in at CNY 4,299 (approximately Rs 50,400). While the top-end model with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage went for CNY 4,699 (roughly Rs 55,100).