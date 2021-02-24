TCL launches new headphone range in India, starting at Rs. 399

Highlights TCL steps into the headphone market.

The wired earphones are available at a starting price of Rs 399.

The best headphone on the list costs Rs 6,999

TCL, the Chinese television and smartphone maker, is now stepping into the headphone markets. The brand has launched a range of wired and wireless headphones and earphones in India, including wireless neckband style in-ear headphones, four wired in-ear headphones and two over the ear headphones. The neckband style in-ear headphones are called TCL SOCL200BT, TCL ACTV100BT, and TCL ELIT200NC, whereas the wired in-ear headphones and over the ear headphones are called TCL SOCL100 TCL SOCL200, TCL SOCL300, and TCL ACTV100. These earphones/headphones begin at a starting price of Rs 399, which scales up to Rs 6,999 for the top variant.

TCL's wired ranges begin at a starting price of Rs 399. This entry-level earphone is called TCL SOCL100 and is made available in four colour options: phantom black, ocean blue, sunset orange, and sunrise purple.

Moving forward, we have the TCL SOCL200 Earbuds, which are powered by 12.2mm drivers. TCL claims that these are good with bass and imaging. Moreover, it priced at Rs 499 in India,

The next wired earphone in this list is called SOCL300. This earphone is powered by 8.6mm audio drivers and is priced at Rs 599.

Now coming to the final wired earphone in the list, TCL ACTV100. This has the best bass output of the four earphones, the brand claims. The TCL ACTV100 is made available in Monza Black add Crimson White colour at Rs 699.

TCL's wireless neckband range includes TCL SOCL200BT, which makes use of Bluetooth 5.0 for connections. The neckband can run up to 17 hours when completely charged, TCL says. It also has fast charging support, a 15-minute charge that gives up to 3 hours of battery life.

The other neckband in this list is called TCL ACTV100BT. This neckband used Bluetooth 5.0 for connectivity and can run up to 12 hours on a single charge. The neckband is IPX4 rated to save it sweat and minor splashes. It is made available in Monza Black and Crimson White colours and is priced at Rs 1799.

Now there's one more neckband called TCL ELIT200NC. This wireless neckband is powered by a 12.2 mm audio driver and uses Bluetooth 4.2 for connectivity. Interestingly, it also features Active Noise Cancellation but is mostly found on high-end headphones. The TCL ELIT200NC is available in two colours Midnight Blue and Cement Gray and priced at Rs 2299.

The first headphone in the over the ear range is called TCL MTR200. This headphone is powered by a 32mm audio driver, which is expected to produce thumping bass without crushing other audio details. It comes with a mic and has buttons for music and call control. The TCL MTR200 is available in four colours which include Shadow Black, Slate Blue, Burgundy Crush and Ash White. Finally, the headphone is priced at Rs 1099.

The other and the last headphone in this list is called ELIT400NC. This headphone features active noise cancellation, which should enhance the listening experience, TCL claims. It offers 22 hours of playback time with ANC turned off and 16 hours with ANC on. The headphone is made available in two colour options Cement Grey and Midnight Blue and is priced at Rs 6999.