Adani begins construction of 10,432 Dharavi homes in Mumbai: When will residents get their keys?

Under the in-situ rehabilitation scheme, eligible residents will receive homes measuring 350 square feet. Residents from Sectors 6 and 1 will be among the first to receive homes at Matunga, followed by nearly 4,500 apartments for other eligible Dharavi residents on a priority basis.

"Every family deserves a home where they feel secure and can plan for the future. We know what this means to Dharavi's families. At Matunga, we are building 10 towers with 10,432 homes and 1,379 commercial and industrial units, creating neighbourhoods where families can live better and build a brighter future for their children," Pranav Adani said.

The towers will be handed over in three phases to the Dharavi Redevelopment Project/Slum Rehabilitation Authority (DRP/SRA), under the Maharashtra government.

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The first five towers are scheduled for handover by March 2029, the next two by August 2029, and the remaining three by August 2030.

What the Dharavi rehabilitation project will include

Each tower will have 37 to 39 storeys, with 10 to 12 passenger elevators and two dedicated fire elevators. Two additional elevators will serve the commercial and industrial units.

Planned amenities include a kindergarten, community hall, podium gardens, seating areas, society offices and places of worship. Ten per cent of the commercial space in each rehabilitation building will be reserved to generate revenue for maintaining common infrastructure.

ANDPL will maintain the buildings and shared infrastructure for 10 years after handover.

The project draws on design, engineering and urban-planning expertise from US-based Sasaki, UK-based Buro Happold, Mumbai-based StudioPOD, architect Hafeez Contractor, P&T and ARC Studio, along with urban-planning experts from Singapore.

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Spread across 22,500 square feet, the centre gives residents a preview of the proposed redevelopment through life-size sample homes, a 3D walkthrough and interactive displays showcasing housing, workplaces, amenities, transport and open spaces.

"The Dharavi Experience Centre gave residents a first look at the planned homes and neighbourhoods. With construction beginning, our focus is on delivery and long-term upkeep. We will maintain each building and its common infrastructure for 10 years after handover," ANDPL CEO Anil Sardana said.

The broader redevelopment plan envisages a mixed-use township with shops, schools, healthcare facilities, parks, places of worship, public transport and other social infrastructure. Essential services are planned within a 15-minute walk.

Dharavi is home to more than one million people and has a large informal economy, with numerous small-scale manufacturing and commercial enterprises. The redevelopment aims to upgrade housing and civic infrastructure while accommodating eligible residents and supporting local livelihoods.

(With inputs from PTI)