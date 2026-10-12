HCLTech Q2 results: Profit up 21% at Rs 5,132 crore; announces Rs 12 per share dividend

The HCLTech board declared a second interim dividend of Rs 12 per equity share of face value of Rs 2 each for FY27.

"The Record date for the payment of the aforesaid interim dividend shall be October 16, 2026, and the payment date of the said interim dividend shall be October 26, 2026," HCLTech said.

HCLTech reported new deal wins worth $3,258 million in Q2 FY27. The company has guided for revenue growth of 2.5 per cent to 4 per cent YoY in constant currency (CC) terms for FY27. For its services business, it has projected growth of 3 per cent to 4 per cent in CC terms.

HCLTech's EBIT margin guidance is seen between 17.5 per cent and 18.5 per cent.

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C Vijayakumar, CEO and Managing Director of HCLTech, said, "EBIT margin expanded 131 bps (basis points) QoQ to 18.2 per cent. Services grew 3 per cent QoQ with growth across verticals and geographies, while overall revenue grew 2.3 per cent QoQ. Advanced AI revenue grew 28.4 per cent QoQ and 78 per cent YoY in constant currency. Our AI propositions are resonating well with our clients, giving us confidence in our growth trajectory."

HCLTech also announced a Global Premier Partnership with Anthropic, aiming to accelerate enterprise adoption of Agentic AI with a focus on safety, cybersecurity and governance.

"HCLTech's services teams will build industry solutions and offerings powered by Claude, Cowork and Claude Code, while HCLSoftware, as an Anthropic ISV partner, will embed these into it select enterprise products. HCLTech will establish a dedicated Anthropic Business Unit with a Center of Excellence (CoE) to build Agentic AI solutions and provide secure sandbox environments for enterprise deployments of Claude through FDEs," it stated.

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The Q2 earnings came in after market hours on Monday. Earlier in the day, HCLTech shares climbed 0.47 per cent to close at Rs 1,220.

Meanwhile, IT bellwether Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) kicked off the earnings season on a positive note, with profit and revenue rising 14.86 per cent and 11.22 per cent (YoY), respectively, during Q2 FY27.