Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsInvestors CornerIn PicsWeatherFuel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT India at 100BT Infra SummitEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
markets
stocks
HCLTech Q2 results: Profit up 21% at Rs 5,132 crore; announces Rs 12 per share dividend

HCLTech Q2 results: Profit up 21% at Rs 5,132 crore; announces Rs 12 per share dividend

HCLTECH1,223.00(0.52%)

The IT company's revenue from operations increased 11.52 per cent YoY to Rs 35,620 crore in Q2 FY27, from Rs 31,942 crore in the year-ago period.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Prashun Talukdar
Prashun Talukdar
  • Updated Oct 12, 2026 5:28 PM IST
HCLTech Q2 results: Profit up 21% at Rs 5,132 crore; announces Rs 12 per share dividendThe HCLTech board declared a second interim dividend of Rs 12 per equity share of face value of Rs 2 each for FY27.

HCLTechnologies Ltd on Monday reported a 21.18 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 5,132 crore for the second quarter of financial year 2026-27 (Q2 FY27), compared with Rs 4,235 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

The IT company's revenue from operations increased 11.52 per cent YoY to Rs 35,620 crore in Q2 FY27, from Rs 31,942 crore in the year-ago period.

Advertisement

Related Articles

The HCLTech board declared a second interim dividend of Rs 12 per equity share of face value of Rs 2 each for FY27.

"The Record date for the payment of the aforesaid interim dividend shall be October 16, 2026, and the payment date of the said interim dividend shall be October 26, 2026," HCLTech said.

HCLTech reported new deal wins worth $3,258 million in Q2 FY27. The company has guided for revenue growth of 2.5 per cent to 4 per cent YoY in constant currency (CC) terms for FY27. For its services business, it has projected growth of 3 per cent to 4 per cent in CC terms.

HCLTech's EBIT margin guidance is seen between 17.5 per cent and 18.5 per cent.

Advertisement

C Vijayakumar, CEO and Managing Director of HCLTech, said, "EBIT margin expanded 131 bps (basis points) QoQ to 18.2 per cent. Services grew 3 per cent QoQ with growth across verticals and geographies, while overall revenue grew 2.3 per cent QoQ. Advanced AI revenue grew 28.4 per cent QoQ and 78 per cent YoY in constant currency. Our AI propositions are resonating well with our clients, giving us confidence in our growth trajectory."

HCLTech also announced a Global Premier Partnership with Anthropic, aiming to accelerate enterprise adoption of Agentic AI with a focus on safety, cybersecurity and governance.

"HCLTech's services teams will build industry solutions and offerings powered by Claude, Cowork and Claude Code, while HCLSoftware, as an Anthropic ISV partner, will embed these into it select enterprise products. HCLTech will establish a dedicated Anthropic Business Unit with a Center of Excellence (CoE) to build Agentic AI solutions and provide secure sandbox environments for enterprise deployments of Claude through FDEs," it stated.

Advertisement

The Q2 earnings came in after market hours on Monday. Earlier in the day, HCLTech shares climbed 0.47 per cent to close at Rs 1,220.

Meanwhile, IT bellwether Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) kicked off the earnings season on a positive note, with profit and revenue rising 14.86 per cent and 11.22 per cent (YoY), respectively, during Q2 FY27.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Prashun Talukdar
Prashun Talukdar

With a long experience in the digital space, Prashun has seen it all (mostly at least). From dot-com bubbles to crypto crazes. When it comes to covering the stock markets, he is constantly on the trail to look out for the next big trend. But don't let the seriousness of the stock market fool you. Outside of work, you can often find him strolling Insta, scrolling through memes or binge-watching cartoons.

And when Prashun is not glued to his phone, he's checking out the latest automobile launches – because let's face it, who doesn't love a good car or bike show? So, watch this space for reading regular updates and insights into the world of stock markets. Motto: Live and let live!

Published on: Oct 12, 2026 5:14 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today

    LATEST

    Read more