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Braj Mohan Ram has been appointed as the Governor of Odisha, while Sudha Yadav has been named the new Governor of Karnataka. Dhal Singh Bisen will assume the office of Governor of Uttarakhand, and Dushyant Gautam has been appointed as the Governor of Sikkim.

The appointments will take effect from the dates on which the respective appointees assume charge of their offices, the official communiqué stated.

Following the announcement, President Murmu extended her congratulations and best wishes to the newly appointed governors. In a message shared through the official account of the President of India, she wished Om Prakash Mathur, Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, Braj Mohan Ram, Sudha Yadav, Dhal Singh Bisen and Dushyant Gautam success in their new responsibilities.

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The President expressed hope that their tenures would be marked by the welfare, progress and prosperity of the people in their respective states.

The appointments represent a series of changes in the gubernatorial leadership across six states. Governors serve as constitutional heads of their respective states and play a key role in the functioning of state governments in accordance with the Constitution of India.

The official press communiqué was issued by Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on October 12, 2026, for immediate release.