Essential Phone revealed: Founder Andy Rubin surprises with tall, narrow and quirky Android phone

Essential Phone is back after a hiatus of two years and it is unlike any other phone in the market right now. Essential founder and former co-founder of Android, Andy Rubin has teased the new design of the phone which, at first, looks experimental but is not as crazy as those foldable ones. Going by the pictures revealed by Rubin himself, the new Essential Phone has a long elongated design with tall user interface giving it an open clamshell look. The UI is visibly different and could have a different skin running on top of the Android.

The new design of Essential is part of the company's 'Project Gem'. The second generation Essential Phone has large buttons, and the volume rocker finds a place on the right edge with a fingerprint cavity at the back. There also appears to be a single large camera on the back of the device. On the front, there is a hole-punch cut-out on the top left corner of the screen for the selfies.

GEM Colorshift material pic.twitter.com/QJStoiDleH - Andy Rubin (@Arubin) October 8, 2019

Meanwhile, Andy Rubin has already filed a patent application before the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) to trademark the name 'Essential Gem', hinting at the final name of the product. Rubin mentioned in a subsequent tweet that the company "is still dialling in the colours". The back of the phone is flashy and comes in several different gradient finishes.

Essential tweeted that the company has been working on a new device to "reframe your perspective on mobile." At the moment, the phone is in the early testing phase and there is no word on the phones hardware or the release date.

We've been working on a new device to reframe your perspective on mobile. It's now in early testing with our team outside the lab. Look forward to sharing more in the near future! #ProjectGEMpic.twitter.com/BnVy7yM2Kj - Essential (@essential) October 9, 2019

Earlier last year, Bloomberg had reported that Essential was working on a phone with a smaller screen that'd be controlled mostly through voice commands. The report mentioned that the phone will use AI assistant to automatically perform the tasks for the users.

Edited By: Udit Verma

Also Read: Oppo Reno Ace with superior display, 65W fast charging to launch on Oct 10: All you need to know

Also Read: Realme X2 Pro with 90Hz display set to launch on October 15; check out expected price, specifications