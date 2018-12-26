Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza sale kicks off: Get big discounts on Realme 2 Pro, Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1, Nokia 5.1 Plus & more

The Walmart-owned Flipkart kicked off its Mobiles Bonanza sale today. During the Mobiles Bonanza sale customers can lay their hands on to their dream phones at very affordable prices. Flipkart has already declared it as "last call of 2018 to get your dream phone at a super-low price". The sale would end on December 29.

During the Mobiles Bonanza sale SBI Bank is offering 10% instant discount to its cardholders and the online retailer is also offering No Cost EMI offer on several smartphone models. Some of the top deals on offer include Realme 2 Pro, Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1, Nokia 5.1 Plus, Honor 9N and many more. There is also no coast EMIs and exchange offers and purchase buyback guarantees.

Top deals you must know about:

Realme 2 Pro - Realme 2 Pro will be offered on Flipkart for Rs 12,990 during the Mobiles Bonanza sale. The smartphone was launched at a starting price of Rs 13,990 and after discount; it is one of the cheapest device with Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 chipset. The Realme 2 Pro comes with a 6.3-inch Full HD+ display and waterdrop-style notch. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC. It has a dual rear camera setup with 16-megapixel and 2-megapixel sensors and a 16-megapixel selfie shoot.

Also Read: Top smartphone trends to look forward to in 2019

Asus Zenfone max Pro M1 - Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 will be available at a starting price of Rs 8,999 during the Flipkart's Mobile Bonanza Sale. Flipkart will also be offering exchange offers, purchase buyback guarantee and smartphone secure solution starting at Rs 99 and no cost EMI. The phone has Snapdragon 636 SoC with 32GB or 64GB internal storage.

Nokia 5.1 - Nokia 5.1 will be available for Rs 9,999 during the Flipkart's Mobile Bonanza sale. The phone has a 5.8-inch notched HD+ display, 3GB RAM, 32GB storage and uses MediaTek Helio P60 chipset. It features 13-megapixel + 5-megapixel dual rear camera setup and an 8-megapixel selfie shooter.

Honor 9N - Honor 9N will be available at a starting price of Rs 8,999 during the Flipkart's Mobile Bonanza sale. It features dual 13-megapixel and 2-megapixel rear camera system and a 16-megapixel selfie camera. The smartphone is available in midnight black and sapphire blue colour.

Asus Zenfone Max M2 and Zenfone Max Pro M2 - The Asus Zenfone Max M2 will be available at a starting price of Rs 9,999 while Zenfone Max Pro M2 can be bought at Rs 12,999 during the Flipkart's Mobile Bonanza Sale.

Gogle Pixel 2 XL - Pixel 2XL will also see a limited period discount during Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza sale and will be retailing at Rs 39,999.

Apple's iPhone XR - iPhone XR has received a limited period discount of Rs 2,000 during Flipkart's Mobiles Bonanza Sale. It will be available at Rs 74,900.

Poco F1 - Xiaomi's Poco F1 has been listed at a starting price of Rs 17,999 for the 6GB RAM and 64GB storage model while the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage model is at Rs 20,999. The 8GB RAM and 256GB storage model is priced at Rs 25,999. It was launched at Rs 20,999. The Poco F1 is also available with No Cost EMI offer to start at Rs 3,334 per month.

Other than the above-mentioned deals, Flipkart is also offering discounts on Nokia 6.1 Plus, Honor 7S, Samsung's Galaxy On6 and Galaxy On8 in the Mobiles Bonanza sale. Smartphones like Asus Zenfone Lite L1 will be available for Rs 4,999 while Realme C1, Realme 2 and Motorola One Power will retail for Rs 7,499, Rs 9,499 and Rs 14,999, respectively.

Edited By: Udit Verma