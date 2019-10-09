PUBG Mobile 0.15.0 update: New game mode, BRDM-2 vehicle, ledge grab and more

PUBG Mobile is all set to receive a major update on October 16. The new PUBG Mobile 0.15.0 update will come with a new game mode called 'Payload' and other new elements. Some of the big changes that will come with the update are the amphibious BRDM-2 vehicle, ledge grab and gas cans. The official Twitter handle of the popular online multiplayer battle royale game has been giving hints about new features that will be arriving with 0.15.0 update.

The update will not only bring visual enhancements but also offer gameplay changes. The new PUBG Mobile BRDM-2 vehicle, a Combat Reconnaissance Patrol Vehicle, will replace the armoured UAZ. The amphibious BRDM-2 vehicle will offer an all-terrain battleground navigation experience. The vehicle will come with bulletproof tyres and fit a total of 4 players inside. Compared to the armoured UAZ, the new BRDM-2 vehicle will be able to take on and resist against bigger weapons and red zone damage.

The PUBG Mobile update 0.15.0 will also add a ledge grab feature. The new element, which has made its way to the game's PC version, lets players do parkour and climb buildings. Ledge grab will bring new verticality in the gameplay, allowing a player to move upwards and climb rooftops. Ledge grab will give a significant advantage to the players since most players look down and neglect the roofs.

Another big feature is the use of gas cans as weapons. The PUBG Mobile update 0.15.0 will let players throw gas cans and shoot them to make the red fuel inside the canister explode. Throwing gas cans will now cause damage to the players in and around the area, making these cans a possible alternative for the hand grenades.

Lastly, weapons like the Desert Eagle and MP5K SMG are expected to come with the new PUBG Mobile update 0.15.0. Other additions like new skins for weapons, crate animations, and others are also expected but have not been confirmed.

Edited By: Udit Verma

