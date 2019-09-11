WhatsApp new features: From multi-platform support to web albums, new updates coming to chat app in 2019

WhatsApp is regularly updating its app to stay ahead of its rivals like Telegram and Messenger. The chat app recently added a host of new features like fingerprint authentication, continuous voice messages, frequently forwarded, etc. WhatsApp has also enhanced security and privacy features for its iOS and Android users. But the Facebook-owned messaging app has more in store for its users in 2019. Let's take a look at some more features that WhatsApp is expected to add soon to enhance the overall user experience.

Multi-platform support for WhatsApp: WhatsApp will rollout multi-platform support, which will allow its users to use the app at different platform simultaneously. WhatsApp Web tries hard to let users access the chat app anywhere, but it is still limited as it only mirrors the existing app and does not have any distinct feature. The new multi-platform feature will first come as a standalone app for Apple's iPad.

Make WhatsApp calls using Google Assistant: Google Assistant is now able to do more for the WhatsApp users. Earlier, users were only able to share text messages through Google Assistant. However, the new feature will let users make audio and video calls. Android users can start using the feature by just updating the WhatsApp and the Google Assistant app. Once done, just launch Assistant and say "Hey Google, WhatsApp video ." The feature will be rolledout for iOS users in the coming months.

WhatsApp for iOS to support audio playback in notifications: The audio playback feature will allow users to play audio shared via WhatsApp right on the notification pop-up. This essentially means that users will soon be able to play a voice message or an audio file directly from the notification, without opening the app. Playing a voice message does not immediately send the play receipt, but it will be sent once the user opens WhatsApp.

WhatsApp web albums: WhatsApp on mobile clubs images and videos sent in an album format but the same doesn't happen when multiple images or videos are shared on the web version of WhatsApp. According to the reports, WhatsApp is in the process of rolling out web album for desktop users.

Boomerang videos for WhatsApp: WhatsApp will soon get Instagram's Boomerang feature that will allow users to play a video in loop. It will be available in the Video Type panel along with the convert to GIF feature.

Edited By: Udit Verma

